TSN’s McKenzie names 43 CHL players in 2025 NHL Draft mid-season rankings

TSN’s Bob McKenzie has named 43 CHL players in his 2025 NHL Draft mid-season rankings.

Led by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer at no. 1, seven of the Top 10 players are CHLers.

“As long as there are no lingering issues with Schaefer’s surgically repaired collarbone, the conventional wisdom is that it will be really difficult for an NHL team picking first overall to go by a dynamic top-pair defenceman who could very well have every attribute you look for in a true No. 1 blueliner,” McKenzie said. “Schaefer is a marvellous skater who can move the puck up the ice quickly with his feet or his hands. His offensive instincts are top notch. He can make plays; he can score goals. He’s totally fearless — the broken collarbone happened while driving hard to the net — and he’s constantly looking to be in attack mode. He can run a power play; he can walk the blue line and get shots through from the point, and even if he’s caught deep in the offensive zone on offensive forays, he can swiftly race back into defensive position

Without the puck, he can defend physically or cerebrally. He has a great stick; his gap control is excellent. He’s a premier penalty killer and his game is suited to all situations in all zones.”

Matthew Schaefer (@ErieOtters) came in as @TSNBobMcKenzie's top-ranked skater on his mid-term #NHLDraft Rankings on Wednesday. He stopped by @TSNHockey and reviewed a pair of his favourite goals with @GinoRedaTSN 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4lDNtekQcg — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 23, 2025

Saginaw’s Michael Misa is listed at no. 3 with Brampton’s Porter Martone at no. 4. Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers (no. 6), Brandon’s Roger McQueen (no. 7), Brantford’s Jake O’Brien (no. 9) and Tri-City’s Jackson Smith (no. 10) round out the Top 10.

“The Moncton Wildcat is viewed as perhaps the most complete two-way centre in the draft who projects in the NHL as a second-line centre or, worst case scenario, an elite third-line shutdown centre,” McKenzie said of Desnoyers. “He’s viewed as a safe and secure pick. If you believe his offence will pop at the pro level, he’s a top five consideration.”

On Smith, McKenzie wrote: “Raw but athletic. He’s an elite skater with an NHL frame and can play with some bite but it’s his physical tools and two-way approach that is attractive. Ultimately, though it’s his blend of speed, size and strength that has him in the top 10.”

Furthermore, McKenzie has 22 CHL players listed as first round selections.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles.