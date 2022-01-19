9 CHLers project as 2022 first rounders in TSN’s latest rankings

Nearly double-digit Canadian Hockey League talents eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft are slotted amongst the top-32 players – representing the opening round – in the latest rankings released by TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button.

No. 1 – Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

In all, the top-32 counts nine CHL players headlined by 2022 NHL Draft favourite Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs, the longtime projected first-overall selection. In 2019, Wright was granted exceptional status, making him just the sixth player at the time to earn early admission into the CHL. Chosen by Kingston atop the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the ensuing years have included a dominant first season in which Wright’s 39 goals and 27 assists through 58 appearances topped the per-game production of Connor McDavid’s freshman year and also challenged John Tavares’ 77 points in 65 games pace prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the pandemic. Now back on the ice with the Frontenacs, Wright, a natural leader, has assumed the captaincy of the squad while also continuing to produce offensively to the tune of 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 25 games. A Burlington, Ont., native, Wright has also seen success on the international stage, underscored by the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship where he dominated with 14 points in only five outings to help Canada to its first gold-medal finish since 2013.

No. 5 – Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE)

The top ranked player from the WHL, Winnipeg ICE centre Matthew Savoie’s competitiveness and elite skill set sees him excel offensively despite his smaller stature. Skating in his first full season with Winnipeg, Savoie tops the charts league wide with 53 points counting 19 goals and 34 assists through 35 appearances. In all, the 2021-22 campaign has seen him finish with two points or better on 13 nights, while entering Thursday’s contest against Prince Albert he has recorded at least one point in eight of his past nine outings, a stretch that has seen him combine for five goals and seven assists. Originally chosen by Winnipeg first overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, the St. Albert, Alta., native is no stranger to hearing his name called early on draft day.

Matty Savoie shows us why he's so highly touted for the #NHLDraft sealing it for the ICE with a pair of goals late in the third @WHLWpgICE | @TheWHL pic.twitter.com/UXlMvHxcEq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 12, 2021

No. 10 – Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion)

Headlining all CHL blue-liners on Button’s list, North Bay Battalion rearguard Ty Nelson has put together a solid first season with the Troops in which he has produced 26 points counting five goals and 21 assists through 33 showings, putting him seventh-best league wide and tops amongst all first-year defencemen. Chosen first overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the Toronto native brings a powerful shot from the back end and a desirable ability to run the power play. A modern defenceman, Nelson excels at moving the puck up the ice, an asset that helps the scouting community overlook the smaller frame he brings to the defensive zone.

It's been a long time coming

I said it's been such a long time coming Ladies and gentlemen, the 1st pick in the '20 #OHLDraft, Ty Nelson.@OHLBattalion | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/cHbl7ixLQT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2021

No. 11 – Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE)

The opposite of teammate Savoie, Winnipeg ICE centre Conor Geekie brings NHL size down the middle. Already standing 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Geekie’s big body presence is coupled with pro bloodlines – his older brother Morgan is a graduate of the Tri-City Americans currently competing with the Seattle Kraken. While the younger is noted for his desirable size and power game, that is not his only asset. Playing with strength and skill, Geekie uses his hulking frame to control the pace of play by protecting the puck down low, helping him to be an impact player in all areas of the ice and on the scoresheet. This season, Geekie has impressed offensively in producing north of a point per game with 11 goals and 27 assists across 35 contests. Geekie was originally chosen second overall in the 2019 WHL Draft.

No. 19 – Nathan Gaucher (Quebec Remparts)

The top ranked talent from the QMJHL, Quebec Remparts centre Nathan Gaucher brings a strong two-way game built on his size, high compete level, and willingness to play inside of the circles. Skating in his third season with the Remparts after originally being chosen eighth overall in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Gaucher has shined on the scoresheet in putting up 15 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances, putting him just five points shy of his overall production from a year ago. Able to play in all situations as a natural right-handed centre, Gaucher has many of the attributes that make talent evaluators salivate, while there is also a common belief that the best is still to come for the promising centre.

No. 24 – Bryce McConnell-Barker (Soo Greyhounds)

Skating in his first season with the Soo Greyhounds, Bryce McConnell-Barker is another up-and-coming centre who stands out from the pack with his industrious playing style, which when combined with his playmaking abilities, quick release, and on-ice vision makes him a name to circle come draft day. A top-level skater, McConnell-Barker plays a modern style game. The fourth-overall pick from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, McConnell-Barker debuted with the Greyhounds this fall and has provided immediate returns where through 34 games he has collected 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points, good for eighth-best among his fellow OHL freshmen.

2020's 4th-Overall Pick… turning on the JETS! 🚀@OHLHoundPower forward Bryce McConnell-Barker (@BryceMcconnell3) makes a move at the line before unleashing a #BestOfOHL wrister 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PRvMrRlPIR — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 10, 2021

No. 25 – Danny Zhilkin (Guelph Storm)

Originally debuting with the Guelph Storm during the 2019-20 campaign, Danny Zhilkin ultimately wrapped up his first season with modest totals, counting seven goals and eight assists through 60 games. Sidelined last season with the OHL shuttered and not heading overseas, Zhilkin returned to the rink this fall but needed little time to shake off any rust as through 27 appearances he has nearly doubled his first-year production in tallying 10 goals and 14 assists on the season to sit second in team scoring. Noted for his mature playing style, Zhilkin is a strong skater with the ability to play in all situations. Originally chosen 14th in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the Mississauga, Ont., native has also earned international opportunities, most recently helping Canada to a first-place finish at the 2021 U18s.

Turning on the afterburners 💨 Watch as 2022 #NHLDraft prospect Danny Zhilkin (@ZhilkinDanny) cuts through a pair of defenders to score his team-leading fourth of the pre-season in Thursday's @Storm_City win 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S9x6t9rOpk — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 1, 2021

No. 27 – Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds)

The second CHL defenceman recognized among TSN’s top-32 ranked players, Kevin Korchinski of the Seattle Thunderbirds impresses with his on-ice vision and ability to develop plays from the back end. A smooth skater, Korchinski possesses all of the attributes to become an invaluable power-play quarterback. Originally chosen 10th overall by Seattle in the 2019 WHL Draft, the Saskatoon native made 23 appearances with the club in last year’s abbreviated season, while the new campaign has seen him come into his own in registering four goals and 24 assists for 28 points in 32 appearances to rank first in team scoring among defencemen.

Right down to the wire in the home of Bloomsday after 2022 #NHLDraft prospect Kevin Korchinski's first WHL goal!@SeattleTbirds pic.twitter.com/d99U37ytn3 — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 5, 2021

No. 30 – Matthew Poitras (Guelph Storm)

The 12th overall pick from the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, budding centre Matthew Poitras debuted with the Storm this season. Showing little difficulty in adapting to the OHL, Poitras put up a two-goal performance in his first-ever game, while the ensuing months have seen him continue to be a consistent offensive producer where through 29 appearances he has registered 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points. A hardworking centre who draws the attention of talent evaluators with solid playmaking abilities and hockey smarts, Poitras matches his offensive skill set with his desirable work ethic to give Guelph’s offensive machine another attractive option up front.