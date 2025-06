Trio of OHL skaters top TSN’s McKenzie’s final rankings for 2025 NHL Draft

A trio of OHL skaters have topped TSN’s Bob McKenzie’s final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Erie’s Matthew Schaefer is listed at no. 1 and is followed by Saginaw’s Michael Misa and Brampton’s Porter Martone at no. 2 and 3 respectively.

“[Schaefer] is clear cut above everyone else,” one NHL scout told McKenzie.

“Schaefer is No. 1, no doubt, but you could make a case that Schaefer and Misa are in the same universe, above everyone else,” added another scout. “They both play premium positions. They both have the size, skill, skating and hockey sense you expect from a No. 1 defenceman and a No. 1 centre. If a team picking first overall this year really needed a centre more than a defenceman, I don’t think it’s outrageous to suggest Misa could be taken ahead of Schaefer.”

The rest of McKenzie’s Top 10 is CHL heavy; Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers is ranked no. 5, Brantford’s Jake O’Brien is no. 6, the Soo’s Brady Martin is no. 8 and Brandon’s Roger McQueen is no. 9.

“The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Steelhead winger has the size, strength and skill to project as an NHL power forward, though scouts are evenly split on whether he’ll be a first or second liner,” McKenzie wrote about Martone. “He does his best work close to the net and can be a hard guy to play against.”

Moreso, 22 of the Top 32 players listed play in the CHL as do 38 of the 80 players ranked. To view the full list, click here.

The New York Islanders own the no. 1 selection for the 2025 NHL Draft while the San Jose Sharks will pick at no. 2. The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.