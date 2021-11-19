Trio of alumni, WHL executive officially inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Three former WHL players and a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings front office were officially inducted this week into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Ken Holland, Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla and Kevin Lowe were all named as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 in June of last year. The induction gala was held Monday in Toronto.

Iginla won a pair of Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995 before being selected 11th overall in the 1995 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. He proceeded to appear in more than 1,500 NHL regular season games with Calgary, Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado and Los Angeles, also winning a pair of Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2002 and 2010.

The product of St. Albert, Alta. made sure to reflect on his time in Canada’s Tournament Capital in his speech on Monday.

“I want to thank the Kamloops Blazers and the city of Kamloops,” Iginla said. “I’m grateful for generous, kind billets, and getting to play with some amazing veteran teammates that led the way to the NHL. They were determined, they were focused at a very impressionable age. I also had great coaching.”

Jarome Iginla is welcomed to the Hall by Mark Messier who presents him with his Honoured Member plaque#HHOF2020 📸 Dave Sandford/HHOF pic.twitter.com/OlSRzqIPEl — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 16, 2021

Marian Hossa spent just one season with the Portland Winterhawks, but his 1997-98 campaign is etched in Club lore. Hossa won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year after putting up 85 points (45G-40A) in 53 games. Hossa and the Winterhawks went on to capture the 1998 Memorial Cup in Spokane.

Hossa went on to enjoy a 19-year NHL career accented by a trio of Stanley Cup wins with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“Hockey had a way of putting great people like [former Ottawa Senators general manager] Marshall Johnston in my path. From sending me to Portland after seven NHL games where he knew I would learn how to adapt to North American life,” Hossa said in his speech Monday. “That opportunity also gave me another taste of championship success, when I won a Memorial Cup under coaches Brent Peterson and Julius Supler.”

A hawkey legend through and through 🤩 Congratulations to Hawks alum Marian Hossa on his official induction into the @HockeyHallFame yesterday! — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) November 17, 2021

Current Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland spent two seasons tending goal for the Medicine Hat Tigers from 1974-76. The product of Vernon, B.C. spent time in the NHL with both Hartford and Detroit, but enjoyed his greatest successes after transitioning to the Red Wings front office. Holland won a Stanley Cup in the Motor City as assistant general manager in 1997, then upon being promoted to general manager captured three more titles with the Red Wings in 1998, 2002 and 2008.

Ken Holland receives his Honoured Member plaque from Steve Yzerman and is welcomed to the Hall#HHOF2020 | 📸 Dave Sandford/HHOF pic.twitter.com/t3ixtB3Tz8 — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) November 16, 2021

Kevin Lowe, who serves as vice-chair and governor of the Edmonton Oil Kings, won six Stanley Cups over the course of his 19-year NHL career, five of which came with the Edmonton Oilers between 1984 and 1990. Lowe was also part of the 1994 New York Rangers championship squad. Lowe, who played junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts, has been a fixture in the Edmonton Oilers front office since retiring as a player in 1998. He was named Vice-Chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group in 2015.