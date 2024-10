Tri-City’s Goldsmith signs ELC with Utah Hockey Club

Tri-City Americans defenceman Terrell Goldsmith has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

The 102nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Goldsmith has played four games with the Americans this season after he was acquired in the offseason from Prince Albert.

Last season he had a career high 15 points from the Raiders blue line while his three goals matched his total from the year prior. The 19-year-old was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft and has played 189 games in the league.