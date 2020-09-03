Training Camps officially underway in QMJHL

The last time skates hit Canadian Hockey League ice was on March 11 with the final eight games of what would become a cancelled 2019-20 campaign.

172 days later the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League took the first stride towards a return to play with the opening of 2020-21 Training Camps.

No more than 34 players reported to each of the league’s 18 clubs on August 30 with preparations underway for an October 1 regular season.

Check out the names of every player currently attending #QMJHL training camps! 👀 📰 : https://t.co/HaYXkDwJoA — QMJHL (@QMJHL) August 31, 2020

From fresh ice in arenas to new equipment orders, the excitement of a season despite these unprecedented times has had many of our annual routines.

Ça prend forme 🤩🤩 Remarquez-vous aussi quelques changements dans l’arena ? 🔵⚪️ #phœnixsherbrooke pic.twitter.com/JrHAkGqPXG — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) August 21, 2020

There has also been the need to adapt to a new normal with special COVID-19 protocols in place such as mandatory face masks that have certainly given 2020 training camps a new identity.

176 jours plus tard, c’est le début du camp d’entraînement ce matin à Québec!🏒 Les 34 joueurs présents sauteront sur la glace dès 15h! #NotreÉquipe pic.twitter.com/lJqwisGUSX — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) August 30, 2020

But on the ice is where hockey players are most comfortable and the opportunity to be together as teammates was a welcome opportunity for veterans and rookies alike.

A few familiar names hit the ice with Team White tonight as well as a few new ones. Sup @samoliver73? pic.twitter.com/eLEKZxa12x — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) August 30, 2020

Nous sommes prêts!! Ne manque plus que … les joueurs 😁🏒 pic.twitter.com/Dch4M1fbbB — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) August 30, 2020

First time on the ice for this crew! Some big smiles around the rink this morning! #DefednTheDen #TrainingCamp2020 pic.twitter.com/eTxhDhEsL1 — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) August 31, 2020

🥳 ENFIN du hockey! Les joueurs sautent sur la glace pour la première fois de l’année. C’est parti!#HuskiesRN ⚫️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n6utpjNshB — Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda (@HuskiesRn) August 30, 2020

Roster solidification is part of any training camp process and there were some notable fresh faces including second overall CHL Import Draft pick Jan Bednar who has officially committed to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, and highly touted 2021 NHL Draft prospect Peter Reynolds who just recently joined the Saint John Sea Dogs.

A message from Jan Bednar! Un message de Jan Bednar! pic.twitter.com/LCEOblN2KX — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) August 25, 2020

Peter Reynolds is returning to New Brunswick for the 2020-21 season. A debut years in the making. "Growing up I watched plenty of Sea Dogs games and I thought they were the coolest thing." 📰https://t.co/zBDr2ibRUy pic.twitter.com/cg4htfl4Wl — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) August 27, 2020

This season’s overage class is the 2000 birth year and some teams, like the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, have already confirmed their 20-year-old trio.

Un dernier tour de piste pour nos 20 ans

Lorsque questionné à savoir ce qui lui permettrait de quitter la #LHJMQ sans aucun regret au printemps, Boudrias a été franc, clair et concis. Seulement deux mots suffiront : « Une coupe ».

À lire : NOS 20 ANS https://t.co/FRwS6B1LW5 pic.twitter.com/fClQhta4Vc — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) August 21, 2020

Welcoming back players, in some cases, has also required some adaptation given the current state of the pandemic. Russian forward Mikhail Abramov of the Victoriaville Tigres, for example, has returned to his club but will be in a two-week quarantine before officially joining his teammates.

Bonne nouvelle partisans des Tigres. Mikhail Abramov est arrivé au Québec !😏 Il devra suivre une période de quarantaine de 14 jours à Victoriaville, avant de rejoindre l’équipe sur la glace le 12 septembre prochain.#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/VmxvNW1Sji — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) September 1, 2020

And as the hockey world awaits the 2020 NHL Draft and the early selection of projected first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere, the two-time CHL Player of the Year continues to train in Montreal as the Rimouski Oceanic prepare for a season without their captain.

There are also five new faces in charge behind the bench as the exhibition season begins. The two most recent hires include Jean-Francois Gregoire leading the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, and another August hire in Ron Choules of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Earlier this off-season the Sea Dogs named Greg Gilbert their new head coach, while Louis Robitaille left Victoriaville for the Gatineau Olympiques and was replaced by Carl Mallette.

⚠️ Jean-François Grégoire nommé à la barre du Drakkar ⚠️ L'organisation du Drakkar est heureuse d'annoncer la nomination de Jean-François Grégoire comme 12e entraîneur-chef de l'histoire de l'organisation 🤝! Les détails : https://t.co/XgYavGS47s #SunirpourConquérir pic.twitter.com/HcMfBDXOO8 — Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (@DrakkardeBaieCo) August 30, 2020

Le directeur général des Cataractes, Martin Mondou, a annoncé vendredi la nomination de Ron Choules au poste d'entraîneur-chef et de Philippe Roy dans les fonctions d'entraîneur adjoint. 🔥 Lire 👉🏼 https://t.co/EjOrmPTp2n pic.twitter.com/TuZSXwIyXT — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) August 7, 2020

A total of 51 exhibition games are scheduled as part of the QMJHL’s Pre-Season wrapping up on September 26. A regular season schedule is still to be announced however teams will compete in three divisions of six teams based on geography.

The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League seasons are scheduled to begin in December.