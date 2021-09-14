Training Camp 101: All the latest news and roster moves from across the CHL
Welcome to Training Camp 101, a snapshot of all the latest news and roster moves from across the Canadian Hockey League:
Western Hockey League
B.C. Division
Kamloops – Blazers begin 2021 training camp
Kelowna – Last rodeo for Rockets’ Mark Liwiski
Prince George – Team Brewer wins Rob Charney Cup
Vancouver – Giants acquire goaltender Will Gurski from Winnipeg
Victoria – Royals bond during team building weekend
Central Division
Calgary – Hitmen name Matt Stajan assistant coach
Edmonton – Simon Kubicek and Jakub Demek arrive in Edmonton
Lethbridge – Hurricanes announce training camp roster
Medicine Hat – Tigers set to open 2021-22 training camp
Red Deer – Keeler brings plenty of experience, leadership to Rebels
East Division
Brandon – Long wait finally over for Wheat Kings’ Mantei
Moose Jaw – Warriors pleased with training camp talent
Prince Albert – Raiders announce training camp dates
Regina – Pats captain Logan Nijhoff a natural born leader
Saskatoon – Blades trim roster following training camp
Swift Current – Broncos training camp runs through Sept. 15
Winnipeg – Lambos set for first NHL training camp
"It's a huge honour to captain this team, looking back at the guys who were my captains like Adam Brooks, Sam Steel, Jake Leschyshyn."
U.S. Division
Everett – Silvertips acquire Alex Swetlikoff from Kelowna
Portland – Winterhawks cruise to impressive win in preseason debut
Seattle – Thunderbirds acquires Mason Dunsford from Portland
Spokane – Four Chiefs participating at NHL camps
Tri-City – Americans shut out Silvertips in preseason opener
Ontario Hockey League
Central Division
Barrie – Colts sign prospect Matteo Caruso
Mississauga – Steelheads sign 2021 draft pick Stefan Forgione
Niagara – IceDogs acquire Aidan Castle
North Bay – Troops land Fantilli’s rights
Sudbury – Four players commit to Wolves
East Division
Hamilton – Ian Meagher named scout with Carolina Hurricanes
Kingston – Frontenacs sign forwards Stewart, Heyes
Oshawa – Generals receive six new commitments
Ottawa – Cooper Foster scores shootout winner in preseason opener
Peterborough – Petes sign five players to standard agreements
Midwest Division
Erie – Late rally lifts Otters to victory in preseason opener
Guelph – Goaltender Jacob Oster commits to Storm
Kitchener – Rangers players attending NHL camps
London – Kazbekov signs with Knights
Owen Sound – Attack add four players on final day of training camp
West Division
Flint – Firebirds acquire forward Coulson Pitre from Windsor
Saginaw – Spirit sign 2020 second-round pick Matthew Jovanovic
Sarnia – Brayden Guy named captain of Sting
Soo – Ethan Montroy commits to Greyhounds
Windsor – Spitfires sign free agent forward Oliver Peer
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League
Central Division
Drummondville – Voltigeurs’ final roster revealed
Shawinigan – Cataractes drop Voltigeurs in exhibition tilt
Sherbrooke – Phoenix complete final roster
Victoriaville – Tigres complete camp and announce final roster
East Division
Baie-Comeau – Drakkar extend general manager Pierre Rioux
Chicoutimi – Another preseason home ice win for Sagueneens
Quebec – Remparts confirm final roster
Rimouski – Oceanic reveal 2021-22 final roster
Maritimes Division
Acadie-Bathurst – 10 players leaving for NHL camps
Cape Breton – Eagles announce 2021-22 team roster
Charlottetown – Islanders earn first preseason victory over Titan
Halifax – Forward Zachary Beauregard acquired from Islanders
Moncton – Wildcats deal Jonathan Desrosiers to Chicoutimi
Saint John – Sea Dogs top Wildcats in preseason action
West Division
Blainville-Boisbriand – Armada announces final roster
Gatineau – Olympiques cut four players
Rouyn-Noranda – Huskies ready for regular season
Val-d’Or – Justin Robidas named Foreurs captain
