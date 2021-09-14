Training Camp 101: All the latest news and roster moves from across the CHL

Welcome to Training Camp 101, a snapshot of all the latest news and roster moves from across the Canadian Hockey League:

Western Hockey League

B.C. Division

Kamloops – Blazers begin 2021 training camp

Kelowna – Last rodeo for Rockets’ Mark Liwiski

Prince George – Team Brewer wins Rob Charney Cup

Vancouver – Giants acquire goaltender Will Gurski from Winnipeg

Victoria – Royals bond during team building weekend

Central Division

Calgary – Hitmen name Matt Stajan assistant coach

Edmonton – Simon Kubicek and Jakub Demek arrive in Edmonton

Lethbridge – Hurricanes announce training camp roster

Medicine Hat – Tigers set to open 2021-22 training camp

Red Deer – Keeler brings plenty of experience, leadership to Rebels

From Europe to #TheKingdom #OilKings fans, welcome Simon Kubicek and Jakub Demek! pic.twitter.com/iavC8C1TK6 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) September 9, 2021

East Division

Brandon – Long wait finally over for Wheat Kings’ Mantei

Moose Jaw – Warriors pleased with training camp talent

Prince Albert – Raiders announce training camp dates

Regina – Pats captain Logan Nijhoff a natural born leader

Saskatoon – Blades trim roster following training camp

Swift Current – Broncos training camp runs through Sept. 15

Winnipeg – Lambos set for first NHL training camp

"It’s a huge honour to captain this team, looking back at the guys who were my captains like Adam Brooks, Sam Steel, Jake Leschyshyn." READ: Captain Logan Nijhoff's hockey journey brings him to @AnaheimDucks camp -> https://t.co/XXdslfrXBB#MarchOn | #JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/gsZka3erYO — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) September 13, 2021

U.S. Division

Everett – Silvertips acquire Alex Swetlikoff from Kelowna

Portland – Winterhawks cruise to impressive win in preseason debut

Seattle – Thunderbirds acquires Mason Dunsford from Portland

Spokane – Four Chiefs participating at NHL camps

Tri-City – Americans shut out Silvertips in preseason opener

We've got our game faces on and we can't wait to see yours on October 2! 😁😏 pic.twitter.com/unmbdP2s2F — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) September 14, 2021

Ontario Hockey League

Central Division

Barrie – Colts sign prospect Matteo Caruso

Mississauga – Steelheads sign 2021 draft pick Stefan Forgione

Niagara – IceDogs acquire Aidan Castle

North Bay – Troops land Fantilli’s rights

Sudbury – Four players commit to Wolves

🐺 Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that Will Bishop, Michael Derbidge, Joshua Hoover, and Hayden Simpson all committed to the club following the end of training camp.🤩 👉https://t.co/6scwJeeqgx pic.twitter.com/kiBpf05eXl — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) September 4, 2021

East Division

Hamilton – Ian Meagher named scout with Carolina Hurricanes

Kingston – Frontenacs sign forwards Stewart, Heyes

Oshawa – Generals receive six new commitments

Ottawa – Cooper Foster scores shootout winner in preseason opener

Peterborough – Petes sign five players to standard agreements

Midwest Division

Erie – Late rally lifts Otters to victory in preseason opener

Guelph – Goaltender Jacob Oster commits to Storm

Kitchener – Rangers players attending NHL camps

London – Kazbekov signs with Knights

Owen Sound – Attack add four players on final day of training camp

We are pleased to announce that we have signed the first overall pick from the 2021 OHL U18 Priority Selection. Welcome to the Knights, Abakar! DETAILS: https://t.co/sjsRjpFOWL pic.twitter.com/nJNkMhgVq0 — London Knights (@LondonKnights) September 10, 2021

West Division

Flint – Firebirds acquire forward Coulson Pitre from Windsor

Saginaw – Spirit sign 2020 second-round pick Matthew Jovanovic

Sarnia – Brayden Guy named captain of Sting

Soo – Ethan Montroy commits to Greyhounds

Windsor – Spitfires sign free agent forward Oliver Peer

Meet our 5 new signees 🔥🤝 pic.twitter.com/JK79K1PPKD — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) September 7, 2021

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Central Division

Drummondville – Voltigeurs’ final roster revealed

Shawinigan – Cataractes drop Voltigeurs in exhibition tilt

Sherbrooke – Phoenix complete final roster

Victoriaville – Tigres complete camp and announce final roster

L'entraineur-chef @juls1122 nous parle de l'identité de son équipe en vue de la prochaine saison. 🗣️@PhoenixSherbroo | #Nos18 — LHJMQ (@LHJMQ) September 13, 2021

East Division

Baie-Comeau – Drakkar extend general manager Pierre Rioux

Chicoutimi – Another preseason home ice win for Sagueneens

Quebec – Remparts confirm final roster

Rimouski – Oceanic reveal 2021-22 final roster

Maritimes Division

Acadie-Bathurst – 10 players leaving for NHL camps

Cape Breton – Eagles announce 2021-22 team roster

Charlottetown – Islanders earn first preseason victory over Titan

Halifax – Forward Zachary Beauregard acquired from Islanders

Moncton – Wildcats deal Jonathan Desrosiers to Chicoutimi

Saint John – Sea Dogs top Wildcats in preseason action

Zac Beauregard looks good in green & red while Landon Miron's power play goal is the difference in another preseason win vs Cape Breton. Details: https://t.co/JB62gX1iLl | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/pBsPx3K0OI — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 11, 2021

West Division

Blainville-Boisbriand – Armada announces final roster

Gatineau – Olympiques cut four players

Rouyn-Noranda – Huskies ready for regular season

Val-d’Or – Justin Robidas named Foreurs captain