Trailblazing netminder Gascon set to make QMJHL debut with Olympiques

Her time is now.

Slated to start in goal Saturday for the Gatineau Olympiques, Eve Gascon is set to make history as just the fourth female netminder to compete in a CHL game.

Recalled by the Olympiques earlier this week, the Laval, Que., native earned her opportunity following a successful showing in the preseason where through five appearances and more than 200 minutes of action she came away with a 2-1-0-0 record alongside a .934 save percentage and 1.78 goals-against average.

“In our first intrasquad game, you could tell she was a bit nervous at the start but after a couple of shots, she seemed to calm down and kept her team in the game,” Olympiques general manager and head coach Louis Robitaille said earlier this season. “Let’s not kid ourselves, there was pressure there. She is playing really well and showing that she deserves to be here.

“Eve’s here proving she can hold her ground with the guys on our team. Hopefully it will open up more opportunities.”

Currently competing with the CEGEP St-Laurent Patriotes of the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League, Gascon has shined this season in winning 10 of 16 games while earning an .899 save percentage with a 2.81 goals-against average, while she now has the opportunity to take the next step in her hockey journey when she suits up in Gatineau on Saturday.

“I went through a lot of emotions,” Gascon told reporters of receiving the news. “When I knew I was going to play Saturday, I started crying. I was very happy.”

Following in the footsteps of Manon Rheaume (Trois-Rivieres Draveurs, 1991-92), Charline Labonte (Acadie-Bathurst Titan, 1999-2001), and Shannon Szabados (Tri-City Americans, 2002-03), the three bring a history of success that counts Rheaume as the first female to suit up in an NHL exhibition game with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992, while the latter two have earned a combined eight gold medals backstopping Team Canada.

Idols of Gascon, the 18-year-old is now focused on doing her part to be the next trend-setter who helps grow the women’s game and inspires the next generation of female athletes.

“I need to (be a trailblazer) for women’s hockey. I need to have a good game Saturday to prove that women can play with (men),” Gascon added. “I think women deserve to have the same thing, so I want to be good for young girls.”

Tune in Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern for a CHL TV freeview as Gascon takes the next step in her iconic journey when the Gatineau Olympiques face off against the Rimouski Oceanic.