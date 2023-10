Tigres score six unanswered in CHLGOTW victory

The Victoriaville Tigres’ two CHL import players starred Thursday night in a 6-1 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the CHL Game of the Week.

Egor Goriunov, the 97th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, had two goals and an assist while Nikita Prishchepov, selected 37th overall the same year, had a goal and two assists for the Tigres. Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin each contributed two points (1G, 1A) while Nathan Darveau, the reigning CHL goaltender of the year, made 38 saves.

Tristan Roy had given Drummondville a 1-0 lead at 3:13 of the first, an advantage that held until 22 seconds into the middle frame as Goriunov’s first of the night levelled the game.

Prishchepov’s fourth of the season at 3:21 gave Victoriaville the lead through two periods before a four-goal third propelled them to victory.

Nikita Prishchepov conclut la passe de Maxime Pellerin et les @TigresVicto mènent 2-1 dans le #MDSLCH ! Nifty hands from Pellerin as he finds Prishchepov! 👀 #CHLGOTW pic.twitter.com/tOpSfjr1Aq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 20, 2023

Cormier converted Goriunov’s fancy setup at 2:24 while Pellerin made it 4-1 with 5:05 to play. Cormier would return the favour to Goriunov as he set the Russian up for his fifth of the campaign before Nathaniel Harvey’s first QMJHL goal completed the scoring with 2:05 left in regulation.

The victory pushed the Tigres (6-4-0) winning streak to three games while Drummondville (5-3-3) dropped to 0-2-1 over its last three games.