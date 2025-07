Tigers’ WHL champion Muhonen signs with Stars

The Medicine Hat Tigers’ Niilopekka Muhonen has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars.

In his first WHL season, Muhonen played 60 games where he registered 17 points (four goals). In the postseason, he made 18 appearances and chipped in a goal and two assists as the Tigers were crowned WHL champions while he played in all four games at the 2025 Memorial Cup as Medicine Hat reached the final.

The 47th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, the 19-year-old Finn was selected 158th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.