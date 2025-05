Rimouski, QC - MAY 23: Round Robin game 1 of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the Medicine Hats Tigers and the Rimouski Océanic on May 23, 2025, at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Qc. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Tigers take Game 1 of the 2025 Memorial Cup on late St. Martin goal

Hunter St. Martin scored the game-winning goal with 2:41 left in regulation as the Medicine Hat Tigers took Game 1 of the 2025 Memorial Cup over the host Rimouski Oceanic.

Bryce Pickford (2025) scored twice while Ryder Ritchie (MIN) and Gavin McKenna (2026) also had goals as Harrison Meneghin (TB) stopped 20 shots. For Rimouski, Maël Lavigne, Maël St-Denis, Jacob Mathieu and Jonathan Fauchon found the back of the net as Mathis Langevin made 33 saves.

St. Martin tipped home the game-winner off of a Tanner Molendyk (NSH) feed to give the Tigers a perfect start to the tournament.

“That was one of the hardest teams we’ve played all year,” McKenna said. “We had guys selling out all game, guys were blocking shots at the end of the game. I think it shows how bad we wanted it.”

Ritchie had opened the scoring 13:50 into the first as he buried a loose puck after McKenna hit the crossbar but the Oceanic levelled things before the end of the period through Lavigne.

The hosts took their first lead of the game at 10:43 of the second as he benefitted from a Tigers turnover to take 2-1 but Pickford extended his incredible goalscoring streak to nine games as he converted at 16:18 to tie the game.

But Rimouski answered immediately as Mathieu was credited with his first on an odd-bounce just 2:08 later as the hosts took a 3-2 advantage into the break.

Medicine Hat needed only 68 seconds to level things up at 3-3 as Pickford again found the back of the net with a snipe from the top of the left dot before McKenna converted on a breakaway at 5:16 to make it 4-3.

“I thought I could get him high, saw it and shot it and luckily it went in,” McKenna said.

Fauchon – who led the QMJHL in scoring this season – made it 4-4 at 13:04 before St. Martin buried the game-winner to give the Tigers a crucial opening night win.

“Tanner made a great move at the blue line and I saw him go to the net,” St. Martin said. “That play has happened a few times so there was a little bit of familiarity there so I thought ‘go to the net and put my stick down’ and he made an unbelievable pass and luckily it went in which was really good for our group.”

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski vs. London — 6:00pm ET

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 27 – Game 5: London vs. Medicine Hat — 7:00pm ET

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET