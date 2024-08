Tigers swing trade for Wild prospect Ritchie

The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Minnesota Wild prospect Ryder Ritchie from the Prince Albert Raiders.

In return, the Raiders received St. Louis Blues prospect Tomas Mrsic as well as two WHL draft picks.

Ritchie appeared in 47 games in 2023-24 with the Raiders where he recorded 44 points (19 goals). The 14th overall pick by the Raiders in 2021, Ritchie recorded 99 points in 108 games. The Calgary, AB., native – who won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships – was taken 45th overall by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Mrsic, on the other hand, had a career high 23 goals and 62 points in 63 games with the Tigers last year. The eighth overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Mrsic suited up 131 times for the franchise. St. Louis selected the Surrey, B.C., native 113th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

In Medicine Hat, Ritchie joins a talented squad that features NHL drafted prospects Andrew Basha (CGY), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ), Hunter St. Martin (FLA) as well as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft in Gavin McKenna.

As for the Raiders, Mrsic will lead an offence that on the blue line boasts Lukas Dragicevic (SEA) and Norwin Panocha (BUF).