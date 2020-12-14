MENU
December 14, 2020

Tigers, Steelheads, Titan, Sea Dogs headed to semifinals of #KiaCHLeCup

The semifinals are set following Monday’s four contests in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Medicine Hat Tigers 5 vs. Saginaw Spirit 3

2021 NHL Draft prospect Cole Sillinger was the hero for the Tigers led by Lukas Svejkovsky in putting up a pair of third-period goals including the game winner in a 5-3 decision versus the Spirit.

Mississauga Steelheads 7 vs. Vancouver Giants 1

The Giants proved no match for the Steelheads as Mississauga cruised to a 7-1 victory Monday. Among the goal scorers for the winning side were James Hardie and Richard Whittaker, both with two-tally efforts, while representative Ty Collins netted the second goal for his side which stood as the eventual game winner.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4 vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3

With Titan representative Dylan Champagne at the controls, it was a photo finish for Acadie-Bathurst in Round 4 action versus the QMJHL rival Drakkar that saw Champagne net the game winner with just 29 seconds remaining. In all, late goals were a theme in the contest, as the opening period saw both teams capitalize in the closing eight seconds, then a game-tying goal by Acadie-Bathurst with 42 seconds remaining before Champagne’s winner in the 4-3 final.

Saint John Sea Dogs 6 vs. Erie Otters 4

In a shocker to end the night, the Sea Dogs stormed back to take a 6-4 victory from the Otters that included five unanswered markers. In the end, a two-goal performance from Erie blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks first rounder Jamie Drysdale wasn’t enough as Saint John’s Nicholas Girouard replied with a pair of his own as did team representative Riley Bezeau that also counted the game winner late in the final frame.

