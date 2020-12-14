Tigers, Steelheads, Titan, Sea Dogs headed to semifinals of #KiaCHLeCup

The semifinals are set following Monday’s four contests in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia.

Medicine Hat Tigers 5 vs. Saginaw Spirit 3

Lukas Svejkovksy and the Medicine Hat Tigers are off to the Final 4 in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia Canada! Congratulations Lukas, we can't wait see what comes next!#KiaCHLeCup #medicinehat #tigershockey pic.twitter.com/BGaJGNOljr — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 14, 2020

2021 NHL Draft prospect Cole Sillinger was the hero for the Tigers led by Lukas Svejkovsky in putting up a pair of third-period goals including the game winner in a 5-3 decision versus the Spirit.

Mississauga Steelheads 7 vs. Vancouver Giants 1

The Trout take the Sorento Division! 🐟 Ty Collins (@tycollins77) and the @OHLSteelheads are swimming on up to the Semi-Finals following a 7-1 defeat of the @WHLGiants 🎮 Watch 🎥: https://t.co/gXE0XOmJer

Bracket 🏒: https://t.co/BlJANVYUcU pic.twitter.com/yIgXoYdE2z — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 15, 2020

The Giants proved no match for the Steelheads as Mississauga cruised to a 7-1 victory Monday. Among the goal scorers for the winning side were James Hardie and Richard Whittaker, both with two-tally efforts, while representative Ty Collins netted the second goal for his side which stood as the eventual game winner.

Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4 vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar 3

Dylan Champagne with some late game heroics and he's off to the #KiaCHLeCup semi-final! Dylan Champagne prend les devants en fin de match et accède à la demi-finale de la #KiaLCHeCoupe! 🚨: Gaudet, MacArthur, Marcotty, Champagne pic.twitter.com/CHnqlykn95 — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) December 15, 2020

With Titan representative Dylan Champagne at the controls, it was a photo finish for Acadie-Bathurst in Round 4 action versus the QMJHL rival Drakkar that saw Champagne net the game winner with just 29 seconds remaining. In all, late goals were a theme in the contest, as the opening period saw both teams capitalize in the closing eight seconds, then a game-tying goal by Acadie-Bathurst with 42 seconds remaining before Champagne’s winner in the 4-3 final.

Saint John Sea Dogs 6 vs. Erie Otters 4

GG! Five straight goals for one heck of a comeback! Riley Bezeau is literally The Terminator from the blockbuster film, The Terminator. We'll take on the @ABTitan in the final four! #KiaCHLeCup pic.twitter.com/Yhl6gEhne8 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 15, 2020

In a shocker to end the night, the Sea Dogs stormed back to take a 6-4 victory from the Otters that included five unanswered markers. In the end, a two-goal performance from Erie blue-liner and Anaheim Ducks first rounder Jamie Drysdale wasn’t enough as Saint John’s Nicholas Girouard replied with a pair of his own as did team representative Riley Bezeau that also counted the game winner late in the final frame.