Tigers’ St. Martin inks ELC with Panthers

The Florida Panthers have signed Medicine Hat Tigers winger Hunter St. Martin to his three-year entry-level contract.

The Edmonton, Alberta native is in his third full season with the Tigers. Last season the 6’2″ St. Martin played a full 68 games and tripled his goal output from his rookie season, jumping from eight goals and 22 points to 24 goals, 52 points.

The forward is off to a hot start to the season leading the Tigers with 7 goals in 10 games.

St. Martin was an overage pick by the Panthers in the sixth round 193rd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.