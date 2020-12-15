Tigers headed to #KiaCHLeCup Final after sweeping Steelheads

Semi-final action in the Memorial eCup presented by Kia began Tuesday with a best-of-three series between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Mississauga Steelheads.

Game 1: Medicine Hat Tigers 5 vs. Mississauga Steelheads 3

Opening the night with a 5-3 victory, the Tigers never trailed versus the Steelheads, drawing goals from five different sources including team representative and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky who netted his side’s fourth goal to mark the eventual game winner. Also capitalizing for Medicine Hat included fellow forwards Ryan Chyzowski, Noah Danielson, and Cole Sillinger, a top prospect ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, as well as Corson Hopwo, who made it a two-goal advantage in the closing minutes of the final frame.

Game 2: Medicine Hat Tigers 4 vs. Mississauga Steelheads 2

A third game wasn’t necessary as the Tigers took the second of the night by a 4-2 edge, this time coming back from a two-goal deficit as Medicine Hat rallied for four unanswered tallies. Once again, Sillinger was among the scorers for the Tigers, while the club also found offense from forwards Elijah Brown, Bryan Lockner, and Brett Kemp, who added the fourth goal with just 30 seconds remaining. With the victory, the Tigers now face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and Saint John Sea Dogs.