Tigers bolster blue line with acquisition of Preds prospect Molendyk

The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Nashville Predators defenceman Tanner Molendyk from the Saskatoon Blades.

In return, the Blades received Hayden Harsanyi, Jack Kachkowski and five WHL Draft picks. The Tigers also received Misha Volotovskii.

In 21 games, Molendyk has played at a point-per-game pace in 2024-25. Last season, he had a career high 10 goals and 56 points to be named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Molendyk played 210 games games with the Blades and recorded 134 points.

The McBride, B.C., native represented Canada at the 2025 World Juniors and won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

In Medicine Hat, Molendyk joins a boatload of NHL drafted talent alongside Andrew Basha (CGY), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ), Harrison Meneghin (TB), Niilopekka Muhonen (DAL), Ryder Ritchie (MIN), Hunter St. Martin (FLA) and Veeti Vaisanen (UTA) as well as 2026 prospect Gavin McKenna.

Molendyk was the 24th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.