Rimouski, QC - MAY 27: Round Robin game 47 of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the London Knights and the Medicine Hat Tigers on May 27, 2025, at the Colisée Financière Sun Life in Rimouski, Qc. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Tigers advance to 2025 Memorial Cup final

Photo credit: Vincent Ethier

The Medicine Hat Tigers advanced to the final of the 2025 Memorial Cup Tuesday night after a 3-1 win over the London Knights.

Ethan Neutens, Mathew Ward and Ryder Ritchie (MIN) scored for Med Hat as Harrison Meneghin (TB) made 35 saves. London’s only goal came from Kasper Halttunen (SJ) while Austin Elliott stopped 27 shots.

“I thought the difference tonight was Meneghin in net,” Tigers head coach Willie Desjardins said. “I thought our guys played hard, blocked lot of shots and that every line contributed.”

Tied 1-1 heading into the third, the Tigers took the lead just 77 seconds into the frame through Ward’s first of the tournament. The overage forward collected the puck after a minute tip pass from Misha Volotovskii before he spun and slid the puck home to score the eventual game-winner.

Ritchie scored his tournament leading fourth goal into the empty-net with 11.6 seconds left in regulation.

“You have to be so excited to get the chance,” Desjardins said of playing for a Memorial Cup title. “It’s great for us to get the opportunity but we don’t want to just show up; we want to it so we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

The victory marks the first time a WHL club has gone 3-0-0 in the round-robin of a Memorial Cup since 2008 while it is the Tigers’ first appearance in the final since they fell in the 2007 championship game.

“We wouldn’t be going to the final with no. 35,” Ward said. “He’s been a rock for us all year.”

The 2025 Memorial Cup final is set for Sunday at 7pm ET / 5pm MT.

Halttunen had the only goal of the first period as he got a piece of Sam Dickinson’s (SJ) shot from the point on the power play just 3:34 into the game. In the process, Halttunen moved into second all-time for most goals scored by a Knight in Memorial Cup history with six.

The lone second period goal belonged to the Tigers as after Tanner Molendyk’s (NSH) point shot hit the skate of Jared Woolley (LA), it ricocheted to Neutens who had an empty cage to score into from the low slot at 5:11.

London will now face the winner of Wednesday’s night Moncton versus Rimouski contest in Friday’s semi-final.

Scheduled from May 22 – June 1 in Rimouski, Québec, every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

2025 Memorial Cup schedule:

May 23 – Game 1: Medicine Hat 5-4 Rimouski

May 24 – Game 2: Moncton 2-3 London (OT)

May 25 – Game 3: Rimouski 1-3 London

May 26 – Game 4: Moncton 1-3 Medicine Hat

May 27 – Game 5: London 1-3 Medicine Hat

May 28 – Game 6: Rimouski vs. Moncton — 7:00pm ET

May 29 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:00pm ET

May 30 – Semi-final — 7:00pm ET

June 1 – Final — 7:00pm ET