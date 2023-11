Thunderbirds retire Marleau’s no. 12 jersey

Former Seattle Thunderbirds star Patrick Marleau had his no. 12 jersey retired by the franchise Friday night.

Over two seasons with the T-Birds from 1995-97, Marleau recorded 199 points (83 goals) in 143 games.

After a 51-goal, 125-point campaign in 1996-97, Marleau was selected second overall by San Jose in the 1997 NHL Draft.

Over 23 seasons, Marleau played an NHL record 1,779 regular season games. The Swift Current, SK., native scored 566 goals and recorded 1,197 points. Over the course of his career, he also appeared in 197 Stanley Cup playoffs contests.

Marleau played 1,607 games with San Jose and also suited up for Toronto and Pittsburgh. He was a three-time NHL All-Star (2004, 2007, 2009).

Internationally, Marleau won Olympic gold twice (2010, 2014) and claimed two IIHF World Championship gold medals (2003, 2004).

Marleau is the second T-Bird to have his number retired after Glen Goodall’s no. 10, who ranks second all-time in WHL scoring.