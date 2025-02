Thunderbirds alumnus Korchinski named AHL All-Star Challenge Most Valuable Player

Photo credit: Rockford IceHogs

Former Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski was named the AHL’s All-Star Challenge most valuable player after he led the Central Division to the title at the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in Coachella Valley Monday.

In four games, Korchinski, who plays for the Rockford IceHogs, registered four points (1G, 3A). In the final, he scored the game-winner in the shootout as the Central Division beat the Atlantic Division 2-1.

Laval’s Owen Beck (Peterborough/Mississauga/Saginaw) and Iowa’s Brendan Gaunce (Belleville/Erie) led the tournament with three goals each.

In addition to Korchinski, Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton), Ryan Suzuki (Barrie/Saginaw) and Austin Watson (Windsor/Peterborough/London) were other CHL alumni on the Central Division roster.

In all, 19 CHL alumni took part in the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

Ethan Bear (Seattle)

Alex Belzile (Rimouski)

Trevor Carrick (Mississauga/Sudbury)

Michael DiPietro (Windsor/Ottawa)

Dalibor Dvorsky (Sudbury)

Dylan Garand (Kamloops)

Owen Pickering (Swift Current)

Central Division All-Stars

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton)

Brendan Gaunce (Belleville/Erie)

Kevin Korchinski (Seattle)

Ryan Suzuki (Barrie/Saginaw)

Austin Watson (Windsor/Peterborough/London)

North Division All-Stars

Owen Beck (Peterborough/Mississauga/Saginaw)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (Edmonton)

Logan Mailloux (London)

Derrick Pouliot (Portland)

Logan Shaw (Cape Breton/Quebec)

Pacific Division All-Stars

Cameron Hebig (Saskatoon/Regina)

Rory Kerins (Soo)

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg/Wenatchee/Moose Jaw)