Thrilling action closes out opening round of #KiaCHLeCup

The opening round of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia wrapped up Saturday with a packed 10-game set:

Moncton Wildcats 8 vs. Sam Cosentino 2

Opening the afternoon with a guest appearance from Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino who elected to play as the Saint John Sea Dogs versus the rival Wildcats, the two sides traded chances in the opening few minutes, each getting on the board with Moncton’s tally coming from representative Jacob Stewart. Carrying a 2-1 margin into the middle frame, the Wildcats then began to run away with it, piling on the offense with four consecutive goals from Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Gabriel Fortier before Stewart chipped in again with his second and third of the game. Toying with the opposition in playing with an empty net for large portions of the game, the Wildcats allowed a late marker from Joshua Roy in the 8-2 victory.

Peterborough Petes 4 vs. Halifax Mooseheads 2

Goals in the dying moments marked the second game of the day with Peterborough represented by Shawn Spearing first getting on the board with three seconds remaining in the first period. Carrying a two-all tie into the final frame, the Petes capitalized twice more, first from defenceman Matt McNamara before Arizona Coyotes prospect Liam Kirk jammed home the dagger with 0.8 seconds remaining to cap a 4-2 victory over the Mooseheads.

Rimouski Oceanic 4 vs. Andy Mailly-Pressoir 2

The second guest showing of the day came from Andy Mailly-Pressoir, the famed TVA Sports reporter who elected to play as the top-ranked Sherbrooke Phoenix. Still, it was not enough to withhold the Rimouski Oceanic led by Zachary Massicotte who carried a two-goal margin into the third period on two goals from rookie forward William Dumoulin who then added to his impressive night in making it a natural hat-trick. The Oceanic added one more from winger Mikael Martel to hold off a late push from Mailly-Pressoir that counted two goals in the final 95 seconds.

Saint John Sea Dogs 5 vs. Owen Sound Attack 2

Getting on the board in the opening minute courtesy of San Jose Sharks prospect Vladislav Kotkov, the Sea Dogs forward then repeated that performance in the final frame to hold off a two-goal showing from Attack captain and Los Angeles Kings up-and-comer Aiden Dudas en route to a 5-2 Saint John victory led by Riley Bezeau that also witnessed a two-goal night from Cameron MacDonald.

Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 vs. Quebec Remparts 3 (OT)

Extra time was required as the Remparts and Hurricanes sat even at three after a late marker came with nine seconds remaining courtesy of Quebec third-year defenceman Nicolas Savoie. The two sides continued to battle in overtime before Lethbridge captain and Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Dylan Cozens provided the winner. En route to the victory, the Hurricanes also drew a shorthanded marker from Oliver Okuliar plus a two-goal effort from representative Justin Hall.

Flint Firebirds 5 vs. Shawinigan Cataractes 4

Opening the scoring on a goal from Dallas Stars prospect Evgeniy Oksentyuk, it marked the first in a three-goal game for the Firebirds forward en route to an eventual 5-4 victory that was highlighted by a game-winning goal in the final minute of play by veteran forward Cameron Roberts. The Cataractes proved a worthy opponent drawing goals from Carolina Hurricanes prospect Vasily Ponomarev as well as a two-goal performance from forward William Veillette but it wasn’t enough to cross the finish line against the Firebirds and representative Riley Piercey.

Moose Jaw Warriors 5 vs. Kamloops Blazers 2

2021 NHL Draft prospect Ryder Korczak was the hero for the Warriors in finding the back of the net twice with his second counting as the eventual game winner in a 5-2 victory versus the WHL rival Blazers. En route to the win, the Warriors also drew tallies from forwards Calder Anderson, Brad Ginnell, and Eric Alarie with sophomore defenceman Cory King at the controls.

Edmonton Oil Kings 3 vs. Prince George Cougars 1

Carrying a one-goal lead into the final period on a goal from forward Josh Williams, the Oil Kings held on for an eventual 3-1 victory that also drew tallies from winger Carter Souch as well as team representative Jalen Luypen. Meanwhile, third-year forward Tyson Upper came away with the lone goal for the Cougars in the hard-battled contest.

Ottawa 67’s 9 vs. Calgary Hitmen 3

Playing to scoreless first period, the floodgates opened in the final 40 minutes that saw the 67’s capitalize nine times with a trio of tallies coming from veteran forward Joseph Garreffa while New Jersey Devils prospect Graeme Clarke also chipped in with a pair as Ottawa led by Cam Tolnai finished with a 9-3 victory versus the Hitmen.

Erie Otters 7 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds 6

A goal-filled affair closed out the night with the Thunderbirds and Otters combining for 13 tallies in which Erie ultimately prevailed with a 7-6 edge. Represented by Brendan Hoffmann who showed his festive spirit dressed as Santa Claus, the third-year forward chipped in early to help the Otters pull ahead by four before Seattle made it interesting with three of their own. In the end, the Otters came out on top with the deciding marker coming courtesy of winger Emmett Sproule.