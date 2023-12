Three CHL players named to USA’s preliminary roster for 2024 World Juniors

Three CHL players have been named to the USA’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors.

The OHL trio of Gavin Hayes (FLNT), Sam Hillebrandt (BAR) and Carey Terrance (ER) are all in line to play in their first World Juniors if selected.

In 2023, the USA won bronze after a wild 8-7 overtime victory against Sweden. The Americans have medalled 14 times at the tournament highlighted by five gold medals (2004, 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2021).

The USA will compete against Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland in Group B of the round-robin.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Sweden.

Three CHL players named to USA’s 2024 World Juniors preliminary roster:

Goaltenders:

Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie/OHL)

Forwards:

Gavin Hayes (Flint/OHL)

Carey Terrance (Erie/OHL)