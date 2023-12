Three CHL players named to Finland’s preliminary roster for 2024 World Juniors

Three CHL players have been named to Finland’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors.

The OHL trio of Arttu Karki (SOO), Kasper Halttunen (LDN) and Rasmus Kumpulainen (OSH). Arttu and Halttunen represented their country at last year’s tournament in Halifax and Moncton while Kumpulainen would make his World Juniors debut if selected.

In 2023, Finland were beaten 3-2 by Sweden in the quarterfinals, marking the first time they failed to reach the semi-finals in four years.

Finland are five-time gold medallists (1987, 1998, 2014, 2016, 2019) and have medalled on 18 occasions. They will compete in Group A of the round-robin against Canada, Germany, Latvia and Sweden.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Sweden.

Three CHL players named to Finland’s 2024 World Juniors preliminary roster:

Defencemen:

Arttu Karki (Soo/OHL)

Forwards:

Kasper Halttunen (London/OHL)

Rasmus Kumpulainen (Oshawa/OHL)