Thornton sees no. 19 raised to rafters by Greyhounds

Photo credit: Bob Davies

Former Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds star Joe Thornton had his no. 19 jersey retired Saturday night.

Thornton played two seasons for the Soo between 1995-97 where he recorded 198 points (71 goals) in 125 games. He was named to the CHL First All-Star Team in 1996, the same year he won the Emms Family Award as the OHL Rookie of the Year as well as CHL Rookie of the Year. In 1997, he won a gold medal with Canada at the World Juniors.

After he had 41 goals and 122 points in 1996-97, the Boston Bruins made Thornton the no. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NHL Draft.

The St. Thomas, ON., native played 1,714 regular season games, the sixth most in league history for the Bruins, Sharks, Maple Leafs and Panthers. He amassed 1,539 points, the 12th most in NHL history, while his 1,109 assists rank seventh.

He was a four-time NHL All-Star (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009) while in 2006 he claimed the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy after a 125-point season that saw him traded by Boston to San Jose 23 games into the season.

In 2010, Thornton won Olympic gold with Canada while he is a two-time World Cup of Hockey gold medallist (2005, 2017).

Earlier this week, Thornton officially announced his retirement after having last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 season.

Thornton is the sixth Greyhound to have his number retired after John Vanbiesbrouck (No. 1), Adam Foote (No. 2), Craig Hartsburg (No. 4), Ron Francis (No.10) and Wayne Gretzky (No. 99).