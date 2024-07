Third overall pick Sennecke signs entry-level deal with Anaheim

Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Sennecke had a career high 27 goals and 68 points in the regular season and then tallied 22 postseason points as the Generals advanced to the OHL Championship Series.

The eighth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, the Toronto, ON., native has tallied 123 points in 124 games.

Anaheim made Sennecke the third overall pick in last month’s NHL Draft in Vegas.