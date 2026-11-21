They Were Prospects Too: Québec Remparts

The Québec Remparts and its relationship with CHL events go back a long way.

Obviously, the three Memorial Cup titles forever link the franchise with the CHL but their success also extends to producing high-end NHL prospects.

The Remparts are set to host Game 2 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Dec. 2 where the top prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft will take the ice at the Videotron Centre.

But previously, beginning with a pair of first round picks in Éric Chouinard and Simon Gagné to as recent as last year with Maddox Dagenais, the Remparts have seen many of its players pull on a Team CHL sweater.

In all, 21 Remparts players have represented the CHL at an NHL Prospects Game. Between them, they have gone to amass more than 2,800 NHL games with Gagne also a Stanley Cup champion.

Across the first two editions of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, 42 of the 44 players who represented Team CHL were subsequently selected in the NHL Draft, including 27 in the first round: 16 from the inaugural 2024 event and 11 from the 2025 edition.

Past participants include 2025 first-overall selection Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) and 2026 first-round selections Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) and Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL).

Watch both games on TSN and RDS at 7 p.m. ET on December 1 and 2. Tickets for the December 1 game in Chicoutimi and the December 2 game in Québec City are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

Québec Remparts CHL Prospects Game History