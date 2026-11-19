They Were Prospects Too: Chicoutimi Sagueneens

They may not have a representative in this year’s CHL USA Prospects Challenge, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens present a deep history at the CHL’s prospect game.

The Sags are set to host Game 1 of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Dec. 1 where the top prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft will dazzle at the Centre Georges-Vézina.

But stretching from Ramzi Abid to Maxim Massé, the Sags have sent multiple players to CHL Prospect Games but also to the NHL. In all, 18 Chicoutimi players have previously represented the CHL.

Of that number, they have combined for more than 1,700 NHL games with Pierre-Marc Bouchard (593), Nicolas Roy (459) and Dawson Mercer (432) leading the way. The group also includes a Stanley Cup champion in Roy and a CHL Player of the Year in Maxim Massé.

Across the first two editions of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, 42 of the 44 players who represented Team CHL were subsequently selected in the NHL Draft, including 27 in the first round: 16 from the inaugural 2024 event and 11 from the 2025 edition.

Past participants include 2025 first-overall selection Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) and 2026 first-round selections Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) and Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL).

Watch both games on TSN and RDS at 7 p.m. ET on December 1 and 2. Tickets for the December 1 game in Chicoutimi and the December 2 game in Québec City are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

Chicoutimi Saguenéens CHL Prospects Game History