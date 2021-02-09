The Week That Was – Puck drop nears in Alberta

Each week, CHL.ca goes coast to coast to highlight the top stories from around the league.

WHL readies to return

The Western Hockey League will soon be back on the ice.

The league’s five Alberta-based clubs will drop the puck for a 24-game interdivisional schedule beginning February 26, two weeks after clubs can commence on-ice training in the ramp up to the new campaign.

Among the teams competing in the new-look Central Division is the Red Deer Rebels led by owner, general manager, and head coach Brent Sutter.

“It was hard for the NHL in the bubble, as well as for the World Juniors with no fans, but at the end of the day you go out and play on a 200-by-80 foot sheet of ice, and there won’t be fans, but we’re back playing,” Sutter told Josh Hall of Red Deer News Now. “It’s still about developing players and getting the max out of every one of them, playing like we would normally play.”

For the Rebels, the late February start date comes nearly one full year after the team’s most recent contest – a 6-2 victory versus the Swift Current Broncos coming on March 11, 2020. Needless to say, there is no shortage of anticipation in Central Alberta.

“It’s exciting. We’re getting hockey back. Obviously, it’s not going to be completely normal, but we’re excited about it,” Sutter added. “Hopefully over time here, we get through this winter, spring, and summer and maybe there can be some normalcy in the fall. We’re all hopefully doing what we’re asked of by health officials and the government, but it certainly has been a long difficult process.”

Joseph gets his shot

Pierre-Olivier Joseph is making his mark with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Beginning the year as part of the team’s taxi squad, the Drummondville Voltigeurs graduate joined the injury-riddled club late last month and in the interim made an immediate impact to the tune of five points in seven games while averaging more than 18 minutes per night. The stretch also saw the up-and-coming rearguard net his first career goal Saturday against the New York Islanders.

“I feel like every game that I have some adrenaline,” Joseph said postgame. “Playing with great players like I am able to is surreal. You’ve just got to come back down to Earth and compete as hard as possible to help the team win.”

Originally chosen in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, Joseph joined the Penguins two years later as part of the deal that made Phil Kessel a member of the Desert Dogs. For Joseph, the intervening years saw him continue to round out his game in the minor ranks while also adding on to his often highlighted slighter frame, with those efforts now starting to pay off.

“I think it is just an overall (effort on and off the ice), the dedication I put in this summer and the trainer in Montreal that I was with and in Tampa,” Joseph told Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We did a pretty good job at working on my strength and I am pretty happy with it.”

A native of Chambly, Que., Joseph skated four seasons in the QMJHL from 2015-19 with the Voltigeurs and Charlottetown Islanders, while also captaining the latter for his two final seasons.

Gogolev goes to Marlies

Pavel Gogolev is set to turn pro as the Guelph Storm veteran forward has agreed to an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, the top minor-league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In doing so, the 20-year-old Gogolev will forgo his overage season with the Storm one year after leading the club with 96 points counting 45 goals and 51 assists and finishing sixth in the league-wide scoring race. A noted late bloomer who was twice passed over in the NHL Draft, Gogolev found a new edge last season, shattering his previous career highs in all major offensive categories.

Gogolev, whose junior career spanned 219 total appearances with the Storm and Peterborough Petes –highlighted by an OHL championship with the Storm in 2019 – joins a Marlies club where he reunites with Russian countryman Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, a former teammate who he previously skated alongside as part of the Petes.

With the Marlies, Gogolev now has the the opportunity to showcase his scoring prowess as part of a minor-league operation that also includes other former CHL standouts like Moncton Wildcats graduate Jeremy McKenna, who finished among the top scorers in the QMJHL last season with 82 points, as well as 2019-20 CHL Defenceman of the Year Noel Hoefenmayer, who spent five seasons with the Ottawa 67’s from 2015-20.