MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV | BDN VS MJ - 4 PM CT | PA VS REG - 8 PM CT | LET VS RD - 7 PM MT | MH VS CGY - 7:30 PM MT
March 12, 2021

The Week That Was: #IWD2021 Addition

 

This week, the Canadian Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and member teams recognized women’s contributions for their inspiring leadership, progress, and achievements made on and off the ice. March 8th is International Women’s Day but the celebration of women and girl’s contributions does not stop there.

Through Women in Hockey conferences, introduction of Women’s Hockey Ambassadors, and highlighting the roles of women across organizations from coast to coast, the CHL family hopes to inspire a future generation of female leaders for years to come.

We’ve collected some of the highlights across the league:

Canadian Hockey League

Western Hockey League

“On International Women’s Day 2021, we thank each of these inspiring women for all they do to make the WHL what it is and we ask you to join us in celebrating them – not only today, but every day and with every new accomplishment.”

Ontario Hockey League

“Extremely proud of the contributions of these game-changing women across the #OHL!”

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Please join us in celebrating the women across the CHL and beyond for breaking barriers and their ongoing success and contributions!

More News
CHL Player of the Night - Bennett MacArthur (Mar. 11)
9 hours ago
Western Hockey League announces Subway as title partner for Hub Centre in Regina
1 day ago
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Saskatoon Blades
1 day ago
From the Point: Oil Kings right wing Dylan Guenther
1 day ago
0:59
Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Oil Kings red hot to begin new campaign
2 days ago
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Regina Pats
2 days ago