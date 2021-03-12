The Week That Was: #IWD2021 Addition

This week, the Canadian Hockey League, the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and member teams recognized women’s contributions for their inspiring leadership, progress, and achievements made on and off the ice. March 8th is International Women’s Day but the celebration of women and girl’s contributions does not stop there.

Through Women in Hockey conferences, introduction of Women’s Hockey Ambassadors, and highlighting the roles of women across organizations from coast to coast, the CHL family hopes to inspire a future generation of female leaders for years to come.

We’ve collected some of the highlights across the league:

Canadian Hockey League

Leading up to #IWD2021, we're thrilled to highlight women from across our league for their inspiring leadership, progress, and achievements made on & off the ice. Our goal is to celebrate women across our league & inspire future female leaders! LINK: https://t.co/zMX86z83nm pic.twitter.com/GTXUrLMoTF — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 5, 2021

Western Hockey League

These amazing women help make the WHL the success that is! Join us in celebrating them on #InternationalWomensDay! #IWD2021 | https://t.co/Lf7dooq5He pic.twitter.com/4umbyy8eGY — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 8, 2021

On #InternationalWomensDay, we are proud to recognize the countless women who help our organization achieve success every day. On the hockey side: • Club Physician, Dr. Laura Fralich, MD

• Club Dentist, Mary Krempasky Smith, DDS (1/3) — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) March 8, 2021

We wouldn’t exist without all the hard work from @HobeyBecker. Seriously. 👏 https://t.co/rd7pgDtwa4 — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) March 8, 2021

Carrie, Kim, Anny, Paige, Annis, Cindy, Marissa, Jane, Vanessa, Karen, and the countless other women involved with the Rockets, thank you! Our organization wouldn't be the same without you. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/lBJ4O8BpL6 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 8, 2021

Ontario Hockey League

Extremely proud of the contributions made by game-changing women across the #OHL!#IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/xoOdHgUcGa — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 8, 2021

TODAY IS THE DAY🙌 Not only is #IWD one of the best days of the year, but we FINALLY get to chat with @natspooner5, @JPlatt32, and @jill_saulnier to gain insight into their successful careers & discuss the growth of women's hockey! 🕢: 7:30 pm

📺: https://t.co/6YNZC4we53 pic.twitter.com/gfSTaAqOoC — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) March 8, 2021

#InternationalWomensDay is celebrated every year on March 8th and this year we are very excited to participate and announce our inaugural Women in Hockey Conference! Our conference will celebrate many of the talented women who work in our great game. 📰: https://t.co/zKUWx9mxI8 pic.twitter.com/2W845Ysy3W — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) February 16, 2021

Meet some of the inspiring female leaders in the #HamONT community. We are thankful to be partnered with such great role models who’s hard work continues to make us all better. #IWD2021 #Choosetochallenge pic.twitter.com/3bpqM9qSlB — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) March 8, 2021

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Keep it up Dom!❤️ https://t.co/LRMuwjCGac — Lukas Cormier (@CormierLukas) March 8, 2021

A special shoutout to Dr. Tina Atkinson who has been instrumental in our return to play this season and helping us navigate life during the pandemic. A huge thank you for everything @SportDocTina#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/2tddLaR4Ex — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) March 8, 2021

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women, especially those around us! Thank you for all that you do. Nous souhaitons un bonne #JourneeDesFemmes à toutes les femmes, spécialement à celles qui nous entourent! Merci pour tout ce que vous faites. pic.twitter.com/56aXNSe5cY — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) March 8, 2021

#IWD2021 is a global day in which we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women across the world. The @SJSeaDogs have the absolute pleasure to work with some amazing women across all areas of our organization. Read ➡https://t.co/OifM1wZJOP pic.twitter.com/nIydIJBiTP — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) March 8, 2021

Please join us in celebrating the women across the CHL and beyond for breaking barriers and their ongoing success and contributions!