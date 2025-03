The Road to Rimouski is set as CHL playoffs begin

The Road to Rimouski begins tonight as the 2025 CHL playoffs begin!

OHL First Round Series:

Brantford vs. North Bay

Barrie vs. Niagara

Kingston vs. Sudbury

Oshawa vs. Brampton

London vs. Owen Sound

Windsor vs. Soo

Kitchener vs. Flint

Saginaw vs. Erie

QMJHL First Round Series:

Moncton vs. Quebec

Rimouski vs. Charlottetown

Chicoutimi vs. Acadie-Bathurst

Baie-Comeau vs. Cape Breton

Drummondville vs. Halifax

Rouyn-Noranda vs. Gatineau

Shawinigan vs. Val-d’Or

Blainville-Boisbriand vs. Sherbrooke

WHL First Round Series:

Medicine Hat vs. Swift Current

Prince Albert vs. Edmonton

Calgary vs. Saskatoon

Lethbridge vs. Brandon

Everett vs. Seattle

Victoria vs. Tri-City

Spokane vs. Vancouver

Prince George vs. Portland

Watch live:

Fans from every corner of the globe can stream both 2025 OHL and QMJHL Playoffs games live and on-demand exclusively on CHL TV starting right from the first round through to the end of the OHL (J. Ross Robertson Cup) and QMJHL (Gilles-Courteau Trophy) Championship Series. Meanwhile, as part of a new partnership, the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien can be streamed anywhere in the world live and on-demand for free exclusively on Victory+ starting this Friday and continuing until the beginning of the WHL (Ed Chynoweth Cup) Championship Series.

As the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN and RDS will be the home for the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series, along with the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup. TSN will deliver full coverage of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series starting with Game 1, while RDS will broadcast the QMJHL Championship Series from the opening game onward. TSN and RDS will also provide full coverage of the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec, from May 22 to June 1, marking the event’s return to Québec for the first time in a decade.