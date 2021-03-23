The QMJHL unveils the 2021 President Cup playoffs scenarios

Sherbrooke, QC – As the 2020-21 regular season comes to close on April 2nd in the Quebec divisions, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today unveiled its 2021 playoffs scenarios.

The Quebec-based teams will start their President Cup run on Thursday, April 8th while the Maritimes Division teams will complete their regular season schedule on Saturday, May 1st and begin the playoffs on Tuesday, May 4th.

Overview of the opening rounds of the Playoffs:

Quebec Divisions

The qualifying round (best-of-five series) will take place from April 8th to 15th. In each division, the sixth seed will face the third seed while the fifth seed will play against the fourth seed. Positions #1 and #2 will receive a bye to the next round.

The second round will oppose the qualifying round winners to positions #1 and #2 of each division in a best-of-seven series.

The quarterfinal rounds will oppose the winners of the previous round. The highest-seeded team from the West Division will play the lowest-seeded team from the East Division while the highest-seeded team from the East Division will play the lowest-seeded team from the West Division.

The two winners of the quarterfinal round will advance to the semi-final round.

Maritimes Division

The six teams from the Maritimes Division will qualify for the playoffs under the following scenario:

o Positions #6, #5 and #4 will play two knockout games:

▪ The sixth seed will play the fifth seed on May 4th in a single elimination game;

▪ The winner of the game will play the fourth seed on May 5th. The winner will advance to the next round.

The #1 seed will play the winner of the knockout round while the second and third seeds will play against each other in a best-of-five series from May 8th to 15th.

The quarterfinals will oppose the two winners of the previous series in a best-of-five series.

Overview of the semifinals and the President Cup Final:

The round-robin semifinal (six games) will group two teams from Quebec and one team from the Maritimes.