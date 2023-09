The QMJHL introduces the Patrick-Roy Trophy

Quebec City, QC – The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Mario Cecchini, unveiled the Patrick-Roy Trophy during a press conference held earlier today at the Videotron Centre. The new trophy will henceforth honour the Goaltender of the Year.

The Patrick-Roy Trophy is a new addition to the League’s collection of trophies. The Jacques-Plante Trophy will remain, honouring the goaltender with the best goals-against-average during the regular season.

Among the key criteria to win the Goaltender of the Year award, the player must have participated in at least 40% of the minutes played by his team. He must also stand out in the following categories: goals-against-average, save percentage, shutouts and winning percentage. Additionally, he must significantly impact his squad’s overall performance throughout the regular season.

Honouring a Hockey Legend

The QMJHL has chosen to immortalize the remarkable achievements of a legendary hockey figure in Patrick Roy, who played in the QMJHL from 1982 to 1985. Roy dedicated more than twelve years (2005 to 2013 and 2018 to 2023) to developing young hockey talent as the Head Coach of the Quebec Remparts.

During his playing days with the Granby Bisons, Patrick Roy faced an average of 39 shots per game over three seasons in the QMJHL, all while appearing in 77% of his team’s games. In his rookie season in 1982-1983, he earned a spot on the Third All-Star team. His standout year came in 1983-1984 when he played in 61 of 70 regular season games, finishing with 29 wins and 29 losses, a 4.49 goals-against-average (fifth in the League), and a .873% save percentage (fourth in the League).

Following his QMJHL career, Roy became a Hall of Fame worthy goaltender with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. Recognizing his contributions, Roy was also inducted into the QMJHL Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 2005, he transitioned to the role of Head Coach for the Quebec Remparts, leading the team to a Memorial Cup Championship in his first full season behind the bench. His passion for the game significantly boosted interest in junior hockey not only in Quebec City, but also across the QMJHL.

In 2013, he returned to the NHL as the Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche, winning the Jack-Adams Trophy as the NHL’s top bench boss. After a three-season stint in the pros, Roy rekindled his commitment to junior hockey. Over the next five years, he assembled a Remparts team which won both the Gilles-Courteau Trophy and the Memorial Cup.

(Photo credit : Jonathan Roy-Sauvageau)