The QMJHL becomes the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

During today’s Assembly of Members held in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, the QMJHL passed a resolution to officially change the League’s name from Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. An English logo was also unveiled. The French logo remains identical.

By doing so, the League wished to specifically incorporate the Maritimes within the League’s brand identity. Most teams in the Maritimes Division have been integral members of major junior hockey in Eastern Canada for over 20 years, significantly contributing to the League’s success since the expansion of the “Q” out East.

“Recognizing the immeasurable contributions of our six Maritimes-based franchises to the growth of our League has been of paramount importance since I have taken on the role of Commissioner,” commented Mario Cecchini. “Out of respect for our clubs in the Maritimes and their fans, it has been a priority for me to include them in the name of the League. The vote to change the designation was unanimous.”