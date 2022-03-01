The QMJHL adds 2021-22 rescheduled games to its calendar

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that games previously postponed have been rescheduled by the Commissioner’s Office.

# Visitors Local Scheduled date Scheduled time New date New time 475 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2022-02-25 7 PM AT 2022-03-22 7 PM AT 484 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2022-02-26 7 PM AT 2022-04-26 7 PM AT 320 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2022-02-25 7 PM AT 2022-04-03 3 PM AT 283* Gatineau B.-Boisbriand 2022-04-27 7 PM ET 2022-04-26 7 PM ET

* This game was rescheduled because of the QMJHL Cup

Moreover, the game time has been changed for the following matchup: