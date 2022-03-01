MENU
March 1, 2022

The QMJHL adds 2021-22 rescheduled games to its calendar

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that games previously postponed have been rescheduled by the Commissioner’s Office.

Visitors  Local  Scheduled date  Scheduled time  New date  New time 
475 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2022-02-25 7 PM AT 2022-03-22 7 PM AT
484 Charlottetown Cape Breton 2022-02-26 7 PM AT 2022-04-26 7 PM AT
320 Acadie-Bathurst Moncton 2022-02-25 7 PM AT 2022-04-03 3 PM AT
283* Gatineau B.-Boisbriand 2022-04-27 7 PM ET 2022-04-26 7 PM ET

* This game was rescheduled because of the QMJHL Cup 

 

Moreover, the game time has been changed for the following matchup:

Visitors  Home  Scheduled date  Scheduled time  New Date  New time 
366 Chicoutimi Shawinigan 2022-03-21 7 PM ET Same 6 PM ET

 

