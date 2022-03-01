The QMJHL adds 2021-22 rescheduled games to its calendar
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that games previously postponed have been rescheduled by the Commissioner’s Office.
|#
|Visitors
|Local
|Scheduled date
|Scheduled time
|New date
|New time
|475
|Charlottetown
|Cape Breton
|2022-02-25
|7 PM AT
|2022-03-22
|7 PM AT
|484
|Charlottetown
|Cape Breton
|2022-02-26
|7 PM AT
|2022-04-26
|7 PM AT
|320
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Moncton
|2022-02-25
|7 PM AT
|2022-04-03
|3 PM AT
|283*
|Gatineau
|B.-Boisbriand
|2022-04-27
|7 PM ET
|2022-04-26
|7 PM ET
* This game was rescheduled because of the QMJHL Cup
Moreover, the game time has been changed for the following matchup:
|#
|Visitors
|Home
|Scheduled date
|Scheduled time
|New Date
|New time
|366
|Chicoutimi
|Shawinigan
|2022-03-21
|7 PM ET
|Same
|6 PM ET