Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach donate $100,000 to the KidsAbility Foundation

The Kitchener Rangers, in partnership with Rangers Reach, have made a $100,000 donation to the KidsAbility Foundation.

The donation will fund a new therapy room at KidsAbility’s new site in Kitchener that will help ensure that children and youth with disabilities in the Kitchener community are provided with a welcoming and accessible environment in which they will receive essential and exceptional pediatric health care, therapy services and programs.

The longstanding relationship between the Kitchener Rangers and KidsAbility dates to 2011 when the Rangers made a notable contribution to the construction of a KidsAbility site in Kitchener. Since then, the Rangers and Rangers Reach have continued to support KidsAbility’s mission to help children and youth reach their communication, social, physical, and behavioural goals each year.

About KidsAbility

KidsAbility provides exceptional family-centred pediatric care in person and with technology in the most responsive ways to support more than 17,000 children and youth yearly to reach their communication, developmental, or behavioural goals.

Through our commitment to family-centred care, we support children and youth from birth to age 21 and their families to navigate the entire journey from childhood to adulthood with therapy rehabilitation, resources, coaching and skills to become stronger and more resilient.