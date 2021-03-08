The Coach’s Insight | Key points for the powerplay

After discussing the effects of transactions last time around, I decided to teach fans a little more about the main key points of the powerplay.

While many structures are used by different coaches, the most common one is the “1-3-1” format. In this structure, only one defenseman is located at the blue line, one player plays wing on each side, another one stays right in the middle and another player stands directly by the net.

Some teams use this structure in a very stable and predictable way by generating scoring chances for the same players (Washington Capitals), while other teams will opt for a lot of switches and movement to generate openings and passing lanes (Pittsburgh Penguins).

That being said, let’s analyze the roles and attributes best suited for each player in a “1-3-1” powerplay structure:

Point

He runs things. He is a key support when a teammate is under high pressure in the corners: he moves to the wall to become an option to relieve pressure through an indirect pass off the boards. Attributes: He is a good passer who can fake moves to disrupt the penalty kill. He ideally possesses a good shot that makes him a legitimate threat, which can open time and space for teammates.

Wings (Half-Wall/Flanks)

When on their strong side, the wings can protect the puck from the middle and away from pressure (a righty on the right wing for example); they usually start their routes close to the blue line to build up speed and attack the slot area. When they are off wing, their main weapon is usually the one-timer generated by passes from the other flank or from the point. Attributes: They are excellent passers and/or excellent shooters. They know and use their strengths: if it’s shooting, they won’t waste any opportunity. If they are great playmakers, they will try to be unpredictable with their passes and will often recognize the most effective plays available.

Middle (Bumper/Pocket)

If the wings are under pressure, he will get closer to the play to generate a passing option that he can then redirect towards the point or the other flank. He is also a second screen for the goalie when a shot comes from the point. He can redirect shots and passes and will offer support to the net-front player. When a puck becomes loose anywhere, he must be the first on it and quickly spot the open man to generate scoring chances. Attributes: The pocket player needs a great hockey sense to adapt quickly, with little to no delay. He is the most important player to help maintain possession. He must also be a sharpshooter and win his puck battles. Some teams have used a defenseman in that spot.

Screen (Net front)

He takes the goalie’s eyes away and tries to get forgotten by the penalty killers. He looks to deflect shots and jump on rebounds. If he receives a pass on the goal line, he can one-touch it back to the pocket or pass it over to the flank that is driving the net backdoor. Under pressure, he can get behind the net in order to help transfer the possession to the other side. Attributes: Coaches usually prefer a taller and heavier player for this role if they want to disrupt the goalie, but they can also use a skilled player that can create plays near the net. The screen must have good quick hands to retrieve loose pucks in busy areas, often with opponents on his back.

There you have it for the roles played by the different players on that man advantage. Now here’s a look at the the five elements (in order) you need to have in order to run a successful powerplay:

Possession: If you don’t have the puck, your team is in a defensive phase. Movement: Hard and crisp passes build momentum and force penalty killers to back off. Attack: Take the opportunities when they present themselves, yet don’t waste puck possession for a low-quality play (shooting from far with no screen for example). Support: The penalty kill will collapse to the slot/net front when under attack, so you may find three or four players in that space: supporting the attack is key to maintaining the advantages of having an extra skater. Transition: Once the attack is made and rebounds have been taken, go immediately back to rule #1 above.

While coaches spend a lot of time practicing their powerplay, the topics discussed in this column only address the structure in the offensive zone, and only for the “1-3-1” format on top of it all.

There are countless other elements that teams practice and review every week. When referring to the man advantage, those elements also to be considered include:

Faceoffs won and lost

Breakouts

Zone entries

Regroups

Tricked faceoffs at center ice, or on the blue lines

5-on-3

4-on-3

The analysis of all these elements however, will be for another day!