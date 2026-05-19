The Canadian Hockey League mourns the passing of Robert K. Irving

The Canadian Hockey League is deeply saddened by the passing of Robert K. Irving, owner of the Moncton Wildcats and a respected leader whose impact on junior hockey, the QMJHL, and the Moncton community was profound.

Since purchasing the franchise in 1996, Mr. Irving helped transform the Wildcats into one of the QMJHL’s most successful and respected organizations. Under his leadership, Moncton captured three QMJHL championships, hosted the Memorial Cup in 2006, and became a model franchise known for its commitment to players, families, fans, and the community.

“Robert Irving’s legacy within the Canadian Hockey League is significant and lasting,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “He cared deeply about the Moncton Wildcats, the QMJHL, and the players who came through his organization. His passion, generosity, and commitment helped shape one of junior hockey’s great franchises, while leaving a meaningful impact on the community he served. On behalf of the CHL, we extend our sincere condolences to the Irving family, the Moncton Wildcats organization, the QMJHL, and all those who knew and admired Robert.”

The CHL joins the QMJHL in offering its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Irving’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Moncton Wildcats community.