The Athletic’s Pronman names 22 CHL players in latest 2025 NHL Draft rankings

Led by Erie’s Matthew Schaefer, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman has named 22 players in his March rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

In his rankings, Pronman identifies Schaefer as an NHL All-Star, the only player he gives that designation to.

“Erie defenceman Matthew Schaefer is still my No. 1 ranked prospect and the favourite to go first despite his limited playing time this season due to injury,” Pronman wrote.

Saginaw’s Michael Misa, Moncton’s Caleb Desnoyers and Brampton’s Porter Martone are considered a ‘Bubble NHL All-Star and top of the lineup player’.

Brandon’s Roger McQueen, Barrie’s Kashawn Aitcheson and Brantford’s Jake O’Brien are listed in the Top 10 and are considered a ‘top of the lineup player.’

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.