The 2020 Dr. Sylvain Simard Award recipients unveiled

Former Saguenéens captain Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (Gold Award), Cape Breton Eagles sophomore Connor Trenholm (Silver Award) and Quebec Remparts blueliner Charle Truchon (Bronze Award) are the 2020 Dr. Sylvain Simard Award recipients.

Created in December 2019, the “Dr. Sylvain Simard Award” is named in honour of the former player and current doctor of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Sylvain Simard. Through the QMJHL Foundation, Dr. Simard supports three students involved in applied science classes such as mathematics, chemistry, biology and physics. The grants are awarded as follows:

Gold Award: $2,500

Silver Award: $1,500

Bronze Award: $1,000

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was selected among 25 applicants and earns this year’s Gold Award. The Jonquière, QC native completed four applied sciences classes throughout the 2019-2020 season and obtained his College degree this past summer. He maintained a 93% average in his four sciences classes: chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics. Harvey-Pinard’s academic success has been stellar throughout his time in the QMJHL and he intends to build on it right through University.

Connor Trenholm of the Eagles was a Grade 11 student at Sydney Academy last year. He maintained an impressive 96% average in his science classes (mathematics, biology and physics).

Charle Truchon finished High School at Séminaire St-François in Quebec City last season. The Remparts defenseman maintained an outstanding average of 98% in his three applied science classes (mathematics, chemistry and physics).

About Dr. Sylvain Simard

Born in 1964, Dr. Sylvain Simard is a QMJHL alumnus and general practitioner. He played four seasons in the league with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and the Shawinigan Cataractes in the early ’80s. A first round pick of the Sags in 1981, he collected no less than 93 goals and 197 points in 189 regular season games. Following his junior career, he pursued his education at McGill University where he obtained his doctorate in 1991.