Team Red & Team White rosters announced for 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the rosters for both Team Red and Team White ahead of the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will be held at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. AT (see rosters below).

Chosen by the NHL’s 32 clubs in December, the 40 selected players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) were divided into two teams by NHL Central Scouting. Between Team Red and Team White, there are 32 CHL clubs who will be represented at the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, led by the Oshawa Generals with three players, followed by the Mississauga Steelheads, London Knights, Tri-City Americans, Medicine Hat Tigers, Spokane Chiefs and Calgary Hitmen who each have two representatives.

As announced in December as well, former Saint John Sea Dogs and NHL head coach Gerard Gallant will serve as Team Red’s honourary coach, while Moncton Wildcats head coach Daniel Lacroix will be Team Red’s bench boss. On the other side, Team White will be led by head coach Jim Hulton of the Charlottetown Islanders, while Mike Kelly will join him as an honourary coach.

Captains and alternates for both Team White and Team Red will be announced in the coming week.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will see the top 40 prospects from across the CHL compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in Moncton in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, which is set to take place from June 28-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year’s Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will mark the 28th edition of this showcase and it will represent the first time that this event has ever taken place in the province of New Brunswick.

37 of the 40 CHL players who competed at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C., were among those selected at the 2023 NHL Draft last June, a list that included first-overall pick Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks/Regina Pats) and seven other CHL skaters chosen by NHL teams in the first round.

The CHL remains the top supplier of talent to the NHL. At the 2023 NHL Draft, 80 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 36% of all draft picks), the most of any hockey development league in the world. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live in Canada from the Avenir Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca on Wednesday, January 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, in the United States, the game will air live on NHL Network, while viewers outside of Canada can catch all the action on CHL TV.

With a limited number of tickets available, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seat for the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton by visiting Ticketmaster.ca.

TEAM RED ROSTER