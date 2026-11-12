Team CHL completes roster with final nine selections for 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris

The 22-player roster features 15 first-round candidates for the 2027 NHL Draft and players from 18 CHL clubs. See them face the U.S. National Under-18 Team on December 1 in Chicoutimi and December 2 in Québec City. Both games will air on TSN and RDS at 7 p.m. ET. Get your tickets today.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced the final nine players selected to represent Team CHL at the 2026 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Primaris, completing a 22-player roster of top prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The newest selections include goaltender Andrei Nikolaev (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL); defencemen Filip Kovalčík (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), Vladimir Shtyrkhunov (Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL) and Odin Vauhkonen (Victoria Royals / WHL); and forwards Jamie Glance (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL), Ben Harvey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), James Scantlebury (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), Camryn Warren (North Bay Battalion / OHL) and Bogdan Yakushevsky (Windsor Spitfires / OHL).

TEAM CHL ROSTER

MEDIA ASSETS (PHOTOS, HIGHLIGHTS, HEADSHOTS & LOGOS)

TEAM CHL – MEDIA GUIDE (PLAYER & STAFF BIOGRAPHIES, STATISTICS & BACKGROUND)

Hosted by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts, the two-game series will see Team CHL face the U.S. National Under-18 Team on Tuesday, December 1, at the Georges-Vézina Centre in Chicoutimi and Wednesday, December 2, at the Vidéotron Centre in Québec City. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air on TSN and RDS. The third annual event will be staged in Québec and QMJHL markets for the first time. Tickets for both games are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.

Applications for media accreditation and photo accreditation are due Friday, November 20, 2026.

Team CHL was selected from a list of top 2027 NHL Draft prospects compiled in consultation with all 32 NHL clubs. Leading the process was General Manager Yanick Lemay (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), working in collaboration with Head Coach Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL) and assistant coaches Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Brad MacKenzie (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL). Together, they assembled a roster of 13 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders from 18 CHL clubs, with nine players from the OHL, eight from the QMJHL and five from the WHL.

All 22 players appear on NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2027 NHL Draft. Glance and Yakushevsky join the 13 previously announced selections in receiving an “A” rating, bringing Team CHL’s total to 15 first-round candidates. The roster also includes four B-rated prospects, identified as candidates for the second or third round, and three C-rated prospects, identified as candidates for the fourth or fifth round.

Four clubs will have two players on Team CHL: Prince Albert (Brock Cripps and Harvey), Québec (Carter Meyer and Scantlebury), Saint John (Glance and Alexis Joseph) and Saginaw (Levi Harper and Dima Zhilkin). Scantlebury joins Meyer in giving Remparts fans two home-club players to cheer on at the Vidéotron Centre on December 2.

A reunion of Hlinka Gretzky Cup champions

Harvey and Warren bring Team CHL’s contingent from Canada’s 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup championship team to 11 players — half the roster. They join Cripps, Ryerson Edgar, Brock England, Joseph, Aleks Kulemin, Malik L’Italien, Cooper McAslan, Kayden Stroeder and Jaakko Wycisk, who helped Canada complete a perfect 5–0 tournament capped by an 8–1 victory over the United States in Edmonton.

The players will reunite with the same five coaches from that gold-medal team: Oulahen, McDonald, MacKenzie, Chipchura and video coach Matthew Smith (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL). Lemay, Canada’s assistant general manager at the tournament, returns as Team CHL’s general manager.

Meet the final nine players selected to Team CHL

2026–27 regular-season statistics below include games played through November 11, 2026.

Andrei Nikolaev (G) — Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Selected 11th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, the Moscow, Russia, native has earned seven wins in 12 appearances during his first QMJHL season. Nikolaev made 37 saves in his league debut on September 18 before earning his first victory two days later. The B-rated prospect joins Brantford’s Vilmer Salén Forsberg to give Team CHL two goaltenders selected in this year’s CHL Import Draft.

Filip Kovalčík (D) — Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

An alternate captain with the Voltigeurs, the Trenčín, Slovakia, native has recorded 13 points in 18 games after producing 18 points in 57 appearances as a rookie. Kovalčík represented Slovakia at the 2026 World Juniors and served as an alternate captain during his country’s silver-medal run at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship. He will join his club’s general manager, Yanick Lemay, on Team CHL.

Vladimir Shtyrkhunov (D) — Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

The Murmansk, Russia, native scored twice in his QMJHL debut against Chicoutimi and has continued to make an immediate impact, leading the league’s rookie defencemen with 15 points in 16 games, including five goals. Selected 35th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Shtyrkhunov has recorded eight power-play points and earned an honourable mention for the QMJHL’s September–October Rookie of the Month award.

Odin Vauhkonen (D) — Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Costa Mesa, Calif., native has opened his second WHL season with 19 points and a plus-15 rating in 16 games after earning Victoria’s co-Rookie of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year honours in 2025–26. A member of the U.S. team at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ont., Vauhkonen will reunite with former Shattuck-St. Mary’s teammate Levi Harper. He is one of four American players on Team CHL, alongside Harper, Glance and Meyer.

Jamie Glance (RW) — Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

An A-rated prospect from Stratham, N.H., Glance leads Saint John with 23 points in 18 games, ranking second among QMJHL rookies. He and Sea Dogs teammate Alexis Joseph account for two of the QMJHL’s four A-rated prospects. Glance spent the previous two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program and represented the United States at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship before joining Saint John. He returns to the CHL USA Prospects Challenge after scoring a goal in each game for the United States in 2025.

Ben Harvey (RW) — Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

The Edmonton, Alta., native has recorded 16 points in 18 games this season after helping Prince Albert reach the 2026 WHL Championship Series. Selected fourth overall in the 2024 WHL Draft, Harvey highlighted his rookie campaign with a six-point performance against Moose Jaw, including his first WHL hat trick. A 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medallist, he will reunite with Raiders teammate Brock Cripps and head coach Ryan McDonald on Team CHL.

James Scantlebury (C) — Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

The Montréal, Que., native leads QMJHL rookies with 24 points in 18 games and was named the league’s Rookie of the Month for September–October. His two-goal, four-assist performance against Chicoutimi on October 11 tied Angelo Esposito’s Remparts rookie record for points in a game. Scantlebury has already made memories in both host markets, scoring his first QMJHL goals in Chicoutimi before recording a hat trick in his Québec home debut.

Camryn Warren (C) — North Bay Battalion (OHL)

The Vaughan, Ont., native has recorded 18 points in 18 OHL games this season and will again play for his North Bay head coach, Ryan Oulahen, after winning 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold together. Warren also won gold at the 2025 U17 World Challenge and was the 2025 OHL Cup’s Most Valuable Player, setting the tournament’s career scoring record with 22 points while helping the Toronto Jr. Canadiens capture the championship.

Bogdan Yakushevsky (RW) — Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Chita, Russia, native was named OHL Rookie of the Month for October after leading league rookies with 19 points in his first 15 games. An A-rated prospect selected 46th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, Yakushevsky now leads Windsor with 23 points in 19 games. He scored a tying goal with 14 seconds remaining in his OHL debut and joins Shawinigan’s Vladimir Shtyrkhunov as a graduate of Moscow’s CSKA program on Team CHL.

A proven showcase for NHL Draft talent

Across the first two editions of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, 42 of the 44 players who represented Team CHL were subsequently selected in the NHL Draft, including 27 in the first round: 16 from the inaugural 2024 event and 11 from the 2025 edition.

Past participants include 2025 first-overall selection Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters / OHL) and 2026 first-round selections Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL) and Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL).

Team CHL swept the inaugural series in London and Oshawa in 2024 before the teams split the two games in Calgary and Lethbridge in 2025. The United States won a separate super-overtime decider to claim last year’s title, leaving the teams with one series victory apiece heading into December.

Watch both games on TSN and RDS at 7 p.m. ET on December 1 and 2. Tickets for the December 1 game in Chicoutimi and the December 2 game in Québec City are available at CHL.ca/ProspectsChallenge.