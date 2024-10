T-Birds’ Ratzlaff signs with Sabres

Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

In five games this year, Ratzlaff is 3-1-0 with a .918 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. A year ago, the Irma, AB., native appeared in a career high 52 games where he went 21-26-2 with a .905 save percentage and was named to the WHL’s US Second All-Star Team.

Across 116 games, Ratzlaff has amassed a 67-37-2 record with the T-Birds and was crowned a WHL champion in 2023.

Buffalo selected the 19-year-old 141st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.