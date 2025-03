Swick agrees to entry-level contract deal with Golden Knights

Kitchener Rangers forward Trent Swick has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Swick has a career best 26 goals this season while his 57 points are five shy of matching his total from a year ago.

A third round pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, the 20-year-old has played 199 games with the Rangers where he’s amassed 143 points (64 goals).

Vegas selected Swick 180th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.