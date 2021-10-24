MENU
October 24, 2021

Sunday Highlights: Sirizzotti completes Barber Poles’ thrilling comeback in Oshawa

Ontario Hockey League

SAGINAW 6, ERIE 4
– First year forward Dean Loukus netted his first career OHL hat-trick to lead the Spirit to a bounce-back 6-4 win over the Otters.
– T-Bone Codd scored two goals in the victory.
– Erie’s Brett Bressette scored a pair of goals and finished with three points.
– Saginaw’s Pavel Mintyukov recorded two helpers in the win. Erie’s Noah Sedore also finished with two points.
– The Spirit outshot the Otters 36-20.
GAME CENTRE

GUELPH 4, KITCHENER 2
– The Rangers’ undefeated streak came to a stop at the hands of the Storm Sunday afternoon by a 4-2 tally.
– Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov put up a goal and an assist in the victory. He led with four shots on net.
– Storm rookie Cam Allen opened the scoring early in the second period. Guelph also saw goals from Matthew Papais and Braeden Bowman.
– Joseph Serpa and Roman Schmidt found the back of the net for Kitchener.
– The Storm outshot the Rangers 28-16.
GAME CENTRE

HAMILTON 4, MISSISSAUGA 2
– The Bulldogs scored four in a row in a 4-2 road victory over the Steelheads.
– Lawson Sherk led with a goal and two assists.
– Marco Costantini solved an impressive 43 of the 45 shots he faced in net for Hamilton.
– Navrin Mutter and Avery Hayes recorded a goal and an assist each in the win.
– Mississauga Steelheads prospect Jan Mysak scored Hamilton’s first goal.
– Owen Beck and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Ethan Del Mastro found the back of the net for Mississauga.
GAME CENTRE

OTTAWA 5, OSHAWA 4 SO
– The 67’s erased a 3-0 deficit to edge the Generals 5-4 in a shootout.
– Brendan Sirizzotti scored the shootout winner to cap off the thrilling comeback win.
– The Barber Poles scored three third period goals in 59 seconds from Jack Beck, Thomas Johnston and Dylan Robinson to tie things up at three apiece.
– Matthew Mayich added his first OHL goal less than two minutes later to give the 67’s their first lead.
– Boston Bruins prospect Brett Harrison finished with two goals and one assist.
– Ryan Gagnier scored a pair of goals in the loss.
– Oshawa’s Patrick Leaver totalled 24 saves on 28 shots opposite Collin MacKenzie’s 22 saves on 26 shots.
GAME CENTRE

