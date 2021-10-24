Sunday Highlights: Sirizzotti completes Barber Poles’ thrilling comeback in Oshawa

SAGINAW 6, ERIE 4

– First year forward Dean Loukus netted his first career OHL hat-trick to lead the Spirit to a bounce-back 6-4 win over the Otters.

– T-Bone Codd scored two goals in the victory.

– Erie’s Brett Bressette scored a pair of goals and finished with three points.

– Saginaw’s Pavel Mintyukov recorded two helpers in the win. Erie’s Noah Sedore also finished with two points.

– The Spirit outshot the Otters 36-20.

Your Saginaw Spirit Win! Dean Loukus nets 3 goals for the hat trick ? to help take down Erie on the road.#SoarWithUs ? #HatTrick pic.twitter.com/SGe59k06om — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) October 24, 2021

GUELPH 4, KITCHENER 2

– The Rangers’ undefeated streak came to a stop at the hands of the Storm Sunday afternoon by a 4-2 tally.

– Anaheim Ducks prospect Sasha Pastujov put up a goal and an assist in the victory. He led with four shots on net.

– Storm rookie Cam Allen opened the scoring early in the second period. Guelph also saw goals from Matthew Papais and Braeden Bowman.

– Joseph Serpa and Roman Schmidt found the back of the net for Kitchener.

– The Storm outshot the Rangers 28-16.

UNDEFEATED NO LONGER! STORM WIN 4-2! We’ll see you in Windsor on the 28th. #StormCity pic.twitter.com/1GWmByhYXy — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) October 24, 2021

HAMILTON 4, MISSISSAUGA 2

– The Bulldogs scored four in a row in a 4-2 road victory over the Steelheads.

– Lawson Sherk led with a goal and two assists.

– Marco Costantini solved an impressive 43 of the 45 shots he faced in net for Hamilton.

– Navrin Mutter and Avery Hayes recorded a goal and an assist each in the win.

– Mississauga Steelheads prospect Jan Mysak scored Hamilton’s first goal.

– Owen Beck and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Ethan Del Mastro found the back of the net for Mississauga.

Big win for the boys on the road today! We return home on Friday as we look to continue our winning ways #DawgMentality pic.twitter.com/DPPz4eqz2n — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) October 24, 2021

OTTAWA 5, OSHAWA 4 SO

– The 67’s erased a 3-0 deficit to edge the Generals 5-4 in a shootout.

– Brendan Sirizzotti scored the shootout winner to cap off the thrilling comeback win.

– The Barber Poles scored three third period goals in 59 seconds from Jack Beck, Thomas Johnston and Dylan Robinson to tie things up at three apiece.

– Matthew Mayich added his first OHL goal less than two minutes later to give the 67’s their first lead.

– Boston Bruins prospect Brett Harrison finished with two goals and one assist.

– Ryan Gagnier scored a pair of goals in the loss.

– Oshawa’s Patrick Leaver totalled 24 saves on 28 shots opposite Collin MacKenzie’s 22 saves on 26 shots.

