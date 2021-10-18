MENU
October 18, 2021

Sunday Highlights: Goals aplenty to close out the weekend

Ontario Hockey League

 

BARRIE 6, NORTH BAY 4
Oliver Smith scored a pair of goals to help his Colts defeat the Battalion 6-4 on the road.
Mitchell Russell opened the scoring on a shorthanded breakaway 3:32 in.
– First round 2020 Colts pick Hunter Haight scored his first OHL goal and finished with two points.
– Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson extended his point streak to five games with his fourth goal of the season.
– Battalion rookie Dalyn Wakely also scored his first OHL goal.
– The Colts outshot the Troops 30-21.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

OTTAWA 7, SUDBURY 4
Thomas Johnston and Jack Beck posted two goals each as the Barber Poles took down the Wolves 7-4 at home.
– Beck, a Calgary Flames prospect, and Cameron Tolnai both finished the afternoon with three points.
– New Jersey Devils prospect Chase Stillman scored two goals for the Wolves.
– Sudbury’s Payton Robinson scored his first OHL goal.
– The 67’s outshot the Wolves 52-26.
– Ottawa’s Collin MacKenzie made 21 saves and improved to 2-0 on the season.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

SAGINAW 2, ERIE 1
– Spirit rookie Calem Mangone scored his first OHL goal to help his team edge the Otters 2-1 on Pink Out Night for their first win of the season.
T-Bone Codd added a highlight reel goal just over a minute later to widen the lead and led with seven shots on net.
Brett Bressette scored Erie’s lone goal a minute before Mangone’s tying marker.
– The shots ended 27-22 in favour of the Spirit.
– New York Islanders prospect Tristan Lennox made 21 saves in his first win of the season.
– Erie’s Marshall Nicholls made 25 saves in his OHL debut.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

OSHAWA 6, PETERBOROUGH 3
– Four-point nights from Calum Ritchie and Lleyton Moore pushed the Generals past the division rival Petes 6-3 at home.
– Ritchie scored his fifth and sixth OHL goals and ties teammate Ryan Stepien as the League’s leading goal scorer.
– Stepien also scored a pair in the win.
– Generals captain Ty Tullio opened the scoring and added two assists.
– Oshawa rookie Matthew Buckley scored his first OHL goal.
– Peterborough’s Justin DeZoete scored his first OHL goal.
Patrick Leaver picked up the win in goal for Oshawa, making 28 saves.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

