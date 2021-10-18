Sunday Highlights: Goals aplenty to close out the weekend

BARRIE 6, NORTH BAY 4

– Oliver Smith scored a pair of goals to help his Colts defeat the Battalion 6-4 on the road.

– Mitchell Russell opened the scoring on a shorthanded breakaway 3:32 in.

– First round 2020 Colts pick Hunter Haight scored his first OHL goal and finished with two points.

– Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson extended his point streak to five games with his fourth goal of the season.

– Battalion rookie Dalyn Wakely also scored his first OHL goal.

– The Colts outshot the Troops 30-21.

OTTAWA 7, SUDBURY 4

– Thomas Johnston and Jack Beck posted two goals each as the Barber Poles took down the Wolves 7-4 at home.

– Beck, a Calgary Flames prospect, and Cameron Tolnai both finished the afternoon with three points.

– New Jersey Devils prospect Chase Stillman scored two goals for the Wolves.

– Sudbury’s Payton Robinson scored his first OHL goal.

– The 67’s outshot the Wolves 52-26.

– Ottawa’s Collin MacKenzie made 21 saves and improved to 2-0 on the season.

SAGINAW 2, ERIE 1

– Spirit rookie Calem Mangone scored his first OHL goal to help his team edge the Otters 2-1 on Pink Out Night for their first win of the season.

– T-Bone Codd added a highlight reel goal just over a minute later to widen the lead and led with seven shots on net.

– Brett Bressette scored Erie’s lone goal a minute before Mangone’s tying marker.

– The shots ended 27-22 in favour of the Spirit.

– New York Islanders prospect Tristan Lennox made 21 saves in his first win of the season.

– Erie’s Marshall Nicholls made 25 saves in his OHL debut.

OSHAWA 6, PETERBOROUGH 3

– Four-point nights from Calum Ritchie and Lleyton Moore pushed the Generals past the division rival Petes 6-3 at home.

– Ritchie scored his fifth and sixth OHL goals and ties teammate Ryan Stepien as the League’s leading goal scorer.

– Stepien also scored a pair in the win.

– Generals captain Ty Tullio opened the scoring and added two assists.

– Oshawa rookie Matthew Buckley scored his first OHL goal.

– Peterborough’s Justin DeZoete scored his first OHL goal.

– Patrick Leaver picked up the win in goal for Oshawa, making 28 saves.

