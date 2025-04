Sudbury’s Villeneuve signs with Seattle

Sudbury Wolves forward Nathan Villeneuve has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Villeneuve had a career best year in 2024-25 with 34 goals and 70 points to finish second in scoring among Wolves players in both categories.

The third overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, the 18-year-old has amassed 142 points (69 goals) in 168 games with Sudbury.

Villeneuve was the 63rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.