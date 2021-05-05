Sudbury Wolves to Select First Overall in 2021 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Toronto, Ont. – The results from the first-ever OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery are in, and the Sudbury Wolves will be selecting first on June 4-5 when OHL member teams build toward the future in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Each team participating in the first round of the 2021 Priority Selection had an equal opportunity to draw the first overall pick in the lottery process, with the final results determined by a computerized random number generator. Results were overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

The coveted top spot came down to a reveal between the Wolves and the Oshawa Generals, who will be selecting second overall for the first time since 2006.

With 2018 first overall selection Quinton Byfield having recently made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings, the reigning Central Division champion Sudbury Wolves will add another Jack Ferguson Award recipient to the pack next month, doing so for the seventh time in franchise history. In addition to Byfield, David Levin (2015), John McFarland (2008), John Uniac (1987), Dave Moylan (1984) and Mike Allison (1978) were tabbed by the Wolves with the first overall pick in the OHL Priority Selection.

For the first time since the implementation of the Priority Selection online in 2001, the event will be held over the course of two days, with the opening three rounds taking place on Friday, June 4 beginning at 7:00pm. The proceedings resume on Saturday, June 5 starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be streamed live in its entirety on the OHL’s YouTube channel.

The Priority Selection remains its customary 15 rounds in length, but unlike past years, it will be held in a serpentine arrangement, with the order of selection in the first round being reversed to begin Round 2 and alternating each round thereafter.

2021 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

1. Sudbury Wolves

2. Oshawa Generals

3. Guelph Storm

4. Windsor Spitfires

5. Kingston Frontenacs

6. Peterborough Petes

7. Flint Firebirds

8. Owen Sound Attack

9. Mississauga Steelheads

10. Erie Otters

11. North Bay Battalion

12. Ottawa 67’s

13. Sarnia Sting

14. Hamilton Bulldogs

15. Saginaw Spirit

16. London Knights

17. Kitchener Rangers

18. Soo Greyhounds

19. Barrie Colts

The Niagara IceDogs were included in the lottery process in order to determine the order of selection for subsequent rounds and through the random generation of numbers were designated with the 15th position in the first round.

The 2021 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will largely see the top players born in 2005 within OHL jurisdiction eligible to be selected on June 4-5, with proceedings streamed live on the OHL’s YouTube channel and covered extensively on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and on the web at ontariohockeyleague.com.

