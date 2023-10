Storm’s Poitras ‘sticking around’ with Bruins

It looks as though Matthew Poitras is going to be a Boston Bruin for awhile longer.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told media on Tuesday that the 19-year-old forward is “sticking around.”

“His play, he earned it,” said Montgomery. “We’re comfortable with him. There’s no guarantee he’s here the rest of the year but we feel the way he’s progressed that, for the time being, he’s going to be a Bruin. He’s helping us win hockey games and that’s the most important thing. He’s still 19 so we’re going to be cautious.”

Poitras has recorded five points (three goals) through nine games in Boston following a strong preseason. He scored the first two goals of his NHL career on Oct. 22nd in Anaheim. The Bruins selected the Brooklin, Ont. native in the second round (54th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 95 points (16 goals) in 63 games with the Storm last season.

As for the Storm, they wrapped up the month of October with an 8-4 record, sitting second in the Midwest Division.