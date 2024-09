Storm’s Alriksson Agrees to terms with Canucks on ELC

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Guelph Storm import Vilmer Alriksson to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Stockholm, Sweden native put up 17 goals and 33 points in 67 games last season, his first in the OHL. The Storm selected Alriksson 34th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

The 6’6”, 234-pound forward was originally selected by Vancouver in the fourth round, 107th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.