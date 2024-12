Storm’s Allen back on track as he battles for World Juniors roster spot

Photo credit: Tim Austen | Hockey Canada Images

Cam Allen is back on track.

After offseason shoulder surgery in 2023 temporary derailed his career, the Guelph Storm d-man has found his game once again in his fourth OHL season.

“It’s building blocks and getting back to playing my game,” Allen said Thursday after Canada beat the U SPORTS Selects 5-2 at World Juniors camp. “Stringing together a good summer of training [with] a good start to my season. I’m just building from there.”

Allen’s OHL career started fantastically – he collected the Emms Family Award as Rookie of the Year in 2022 and subsequently captained Canada to gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

But a quiet sophomore season saw Allen selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft before offseason shoulder surgery robbed him of 43 games. Once he returned to the Storm lineup, the 19-year-old had nine points (two goals) in 25 contests.

However, Allen’s returned with a vengeance this season. Through 26 games, he’s scored seven times and has 24 points. More importantly, he earned an invite to Canada’s 2025 World Juniors selection camp in Ottawa.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised but it definitely feels good,” Allen said of his invite. “I’ve learned a lot. It’s the highest level you can be at. Spending time with these guys has been great but I’m just trying to get better every day.”

The Toronto native has a winning pedigree and unquestionable leadership – see his Hlinka Gretzky Cup performance where he led the tournament with six assists before he hoisted the trophy.

He’s on pace to set new personal bests in all offensive categories. On the back end, he’s playing top pairing minutes. And perhaps his success quietly comes down to simplifying his game.

“Maturity and with that comes consistency,” Allen said of where his game has improved in 2024-25. “Sticking to my style of play and making the easy plays. [I’m] contributing offensively when I can. It’s just maturity to my game; there’s nothing crazy to it.

“I just want to be a reliable guy that can play against other team’s best players.”