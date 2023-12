Storm take down Petes in wild CHLGOTW

Photo credit: Garrett FitzGerald

The Guelph Storm used a five-goal second period to propel themselves to a 7-5 win over the Peterborough Petes in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Max Namesnikov (2), Michael Buchinger (STL), Jake Karabela (WSH), Braeden Bowman, Wil McFadden and Charlie Paquette scored for the hosts while Brayden Gillespie made 22 saves. Furthermore, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Jett Luchanko tallied four assists.

Jax Dubois had a hat-trick for Peterborough while Konnor Smith (ANA) and Braydon McCallum also found the back of the net as Liam Sztuska stopped 27 shots.

Goals from Dubois and Smith had Peterborough ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes before Karabela’s 11th of the year got Guelph on the board 6:22 into the second.

#STLBlues prospect Michael Buchinger makes it three straight for @Storm_City and a 4-3 lead in the #CHLGOTW pic.twitter.com/Kw73ONpJdx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 16, 2023

McCallum extended the Petes’ lead to 3-1 at 7:50 before Guelph scored four straight over 8:54 to close out the middle frame; Paquette cut the deficit to one at 9:12 while McFadden’s second goal of the year 2:57 later levelled the scores. Buchinger’s seventh gave Guelph its first lead of the night at 17:27 before Namestnikov made it 5-3 39 seconds later.

However, Dubois scored twice in 42 seconds early in the third to get Peterborough level but Bowman’s 16th of the year at 5:15 stood as the game-winner before Namestnikov rounded out the scoring with his second of the night 40 seconds later.

Braeden Bowman bats this one in to give @Storm_City the lead once again 😲 What a #CHLGOTW!! pic.twitter.com/E450IvoGGS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 16, 2023

With the victory, Guelph moved to 18-12-2 while the Petes suffered a third straight loss to drop to 14-12-4.